Logan High School’s Fred Colvard deeply regretted leaving West Virginia University in 1961 after playing just two years with the Mountaineers.
Colvard, a 1960 Logan High School graduate and winner of the 1959 Kennedy Award, passed away earlier this month at the age of 78.
Nicknamed “Colt 45,” Colvard spoke with the late Mickey Furfari of the Times West Virginian in a 2008 interview.
After a successful prep career at Logan, Colvard played for the WVU freshman team in 1960 and moved up to the Mountaineers’ main squad in 1961.
WVU suffered through an 0-8-2 record in 1960, the school’s only winless campaign and would improve to 4-6 in 1961, breaking an 18-game skid without a victory.
Colvard put up some decent statistics in ‘61 as he rushed for 189 yards on 81 carries and completed 31-of-71 passes for 482 yards and three touchdowns as the WVU quarterback. He also saw time on special teams, returning 12 punts for 196 yards and one score and four kickoffs for 85 yards.
As Furfari wrote, the so-called “Garbage Game” against Pitt, a 20-6 upset win, admittedly remained a fond memory for Colvard over the years. He rushed for 46 yards, passed for 85 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Roger Holdinsky, and ran back three punts for 62 yards.
He’s also proud of the 28-0 victory over Virginia Tech in the 14th-annual Tobacco Festival game at Richmond. He passed for one touchdown, sneaked a yard for another score as the offense totaled 373 yards for the game.
Colvard had two years left of eligibility at WVU but he didn’t stick around, eventually transferring to play at Florida State. Colvard went on to be a Florida native for many years.
Furfari asked Colvard why he left WVU.
He replied simply, “Stupidity!”
Bad advice convinced him to leave Morgantown as he told Furfari.
“We were getting ready to have pictures taken for the next season, and the equipment manager (Carl Roberts) gave me a different jersey number,” Colvard said. “He told me they were going to move me to running back in 1962. Coach (Gene) Corum hadn’t said anything to me about it, and none of the other coaches had either. So that just ticked me off.”
Roberts had reportedly told Colvard that Jerry Yost was going to take over at quarterback. Tom Woodeshick was to move from halfback to fullback.
Colvard was projected to be the starting halfback because of his running ability, including kick and punt returns.
“Leaving was the worst mistake of my life,” he told Furfari. “If there’s one thing I could do over, it would be staying at West Virginia until I got my degree. We had great people there and I loved Coach Corum. He was a great person. But some other people got to me. If I could change anything in my life, it’d be that I’d never left Morgantown. But I was young. I had an ego, and egos get in the way. They cause problems. I wouldn’t have cared if someone had talked to me. I really loved my two years at WVU. Nearly every minute of it was fantastic.”
Future legendary Florida State and WVU head coach Bobby Bowden was a young assistant coach with the Seminoles in the early 1960s and hoped to bring Colvard to Tallahassee.
His hope came into fruition as Colvard talked to Bowden on the phone and accepted a full scholarship offer from Florida State.
After his stint with the Seminoles, Colvard was a brief pro, playing with the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League but injuries forced him back home.
“I lost a lot of teeth and was knocked unconscious,” Colvard told Furfari. “So I came back to the U.S.”
Colvard’s pro career took him briefly to Huntsville, Alabama, of the old Southern Football League and then back home to Charleston with the Charleston Rockets of the Continental League.
Colvard served many capacities in his professional career.
He was an administrator and a coach for many years as he served as superintendent of schools in Jefferson and Grant counties in West Virginia. He also was principal of Greenbrier High and later at Marathon High in Florida.
He also served as an assistant coach at West Virginia State College for two years.
Colvard had retired in 2003 and was working as a salesman in the real estate business with his wife, the former Diane Chaplin.