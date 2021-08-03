The spring tennis season brought tremendous success for the Chapmanville and Logan tennis programs.
The Logan girls’ and boys’ tennis teams both claimed the Cardinal Conference crown, while the Chapmanville girls’ took home the regional championship the following week, and at the state tournament the train continued to roll as Logan and Chapmanville’s girls’ teams tied for second in the state, with Logan’s boys’ team finishing in the top five of the state.
Two weeks ago, the teams elected to combine forces as they traveled to Columbus, Ohio to take part in the USTA Midwest Ohio Valley District Championships.
The tournament is a collection of some of the best tennis teams and private club teams from throughout the Midwest region, and the Chapmanville/Logan team was only one of two teams from the state of West Virginia to be invited to participate in the event.
Chapmanville tennis coach and local USTA Tennis Coach Chris Kidd said it was a huge honor to receive the invitation.
“When they called me about it I was a little taken aback considering the scale of the event, but I was excited for the kids and the opportunity they were going to get to compete in something like this,” Kidd said. “These tournaments bring in some of the best of the best from four or five states normally and you have some very accomplished players and coaches involved. So for us and Parkersburg to be the two areas to represent our state in this was a great honor.”
The Chapmanville/Logan team was made up of five Chapmanville players and two Logan players, and out of the near 20 team field the local kids finished fourth in their division, and sixth overall in the entire event as they collected 49 total games, including wins in matches against RCC/Stephen, SETC/Blaine, and MOVTA/Carpenter.
While the event consisted of many high school players, the Chapmanville/Logan team was the only team in attendance that was entirely made up of high school players, as other players were USTA tournament participants or private league players specifically.
The two members of the Logan Wildcats, Hannah Thompson and Riley Moore, had already enjoyed a breakout season in high school.
Thompson claimed the No. 1 doubles state championship back in June with her partner Savannah Baisden, and Thompson also made it to the state finals in No. 1 singles as well, and had been crowned as a regional champion in doubles, and a singles and doubles conference champion this year.
Moore posted a great season for the Lady Wildcats as well, as she and her partner Brooke Ooten made it to the state semifinals in No. 2 doubles, while Moore was also a state quarterfinalist in No. 3 singles. Moore was also a regional runner-up in singles and doubles, and claimed the conference championship in singles to cap off a stellar season.
The two paired up in girls’ doubles and collected 11 points in all, including a 6-1 win over Jenna Austin and Grace Lee from RCC/Stephen.
Kidd said having the two players from Logan was a great addition to the team.
“I was probably more excited to get to coach them finally, because coaching against them all of these years has been a handful,” Kidd said. “They’re both very talented players who do a lot of things to keep you guessing on the sideline, and I’ve admired their games for a very long time. But the best thing about Hannah and Riley is that they are both very coachable, very adaptable, and they’re both really good kids. They fit in with our kids like they’d been teammates for years, and I think that speaks to the relationship Logan and Chapmanville have in tennis with each other.
"But Hannah and Riley both have their heads on straight when it comes to tennis and in life, and I’m really happy they decided to be a part of this team. They played great together.”
The other two girl members of the team came from the Chapmanville Tigers in Jill Blevins and Carmen Mahon, who also enjoyed a breakout season in their first year of playing high school tennis.
Blevins, along with Emma Bryant, became the first players in Chapmanville tennis history to reach a singles state final, as Blevins finished runner-up in the state in No. 2 singles and made it to the quarterfinals in No. 1 doubles. Blevins also claimed the regional championship over Logan’s Baisden, and was regional runner-up with partner Lauren Workman to Logan’s Thompson and Baisden, and was also conference runner-up in singles and doubles.
Mahon had an equally impressive resume as a freshman, as she and Bryant reached the state semifinals in No. 2 doubles. Mahon also became a regional champion in No. 2 doubles, as well as claiming the conference championship in the same position, and finishing as conference runner-up in No. 4 singles.
Mahon picked up seven crucial points for the Chapmanville/Logan team in mixed doubles play, while Blevins collected 12 points overall while playing singles, including two grinding wins as she defeated Tanvi Chalumalla from RCC/Stephen 6-4, and a 6-4 win over Kanisha Thambyrajah from SETC/Blaine.
Kidd said both Blevins and Mahon have earned all of their success from their hard work.
“All of our kids have worked so hard, and Carmen and Jill are two of the hardest workers you could ever want as a coach,” Kidd said. “All through the 2020 season cancellation these two as well as so many of our other players just kept finding ways to work on their game and finding ways to improve. Carmen has amazed me at what she’s done. In middle school, it took us a while just to figure out which hand she wanted to use for her forehand, and even though she’s smaller than the rest of the girls she plays like a bulldog, and is just such a tough competitor.
"Jill is much of the same. She’s someone who if she isn’t getting it right she isn’t leaving until she gets it right. She’s such a driven and focused person on her goals and is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met. If it’s a game of checkers she wants to win way more than you do, I promise you. And I think that drive has been the hallmark of her success. These two girls along with all of our other girls make me proud all of the time, both on and off the court. They’re all just great and good-hearted people, and it’s a pleasure to coach them.”
The three boys on the roster all hailed from Chapmanville in Dakota Bell, Ethan Smith, and David Hunter, who respectively were the top three seeds on the Tigers boys squad this past season, and had many breakthrough wins during the spring season.
Smith and Hunter teamed up in doubles to vanquish RCC/Stephen’s duo of Aarav Gala and Konwei Duong 6-3, while Smith and Bell later rallied to upset MOVTA/Carpenter’s team of Cyrus Palaganas and Dylan Huynh 6-4. In all Hunter gathered 10 points, Bell also tallied 10 points, while Smith totaled 18 points in all.
Bell, Smith, and Blevins were also given the sportsmanship award from their opposing opponents during the matches.
Kidd said Bell, Smith, and Hunter have all worked very hard to put themselves in position to be successful.
“I can’t say enough about how hard these boys have worked,” Kidd said. “They were in essence thrown to the wolves at the start of the season after we had so many graduate off of our team in 2020, but they stood in and improved each week and each match, and I’m extremely proud of their work ethic. Dakota will walk to the courts if he has to in order to work on his game, Ethan stays basically every day after practice for multiple hours to keep improving himself, and David will come to our middle school practices to work with the kids and work on his game while he’s there as well.
"They’re just three upstanding young men who would do anything for anybody, and they do it with a lot of class and appreciation, and I’m grateful I have these guys in our corner.”
Bell is the only senior in this group, and Kidd said he’d love to come back next year to make another run at the title.
“We lose Dakota, who I will miss tremendously," Kidd said. "I’ve never had a kid persevere quite like he has and work to overcome the obstacles he’s overcome, but I’m so proud of him getting into the nursing program at Southern, and I’m looking forward to what he does next in life,” Kidd said. “We do have everyone coming back next season for both teams, and I’ve already heard a lot of interest from players on both teams to try and be on the team that goes next year to Columbus, and I really hope we get to do it."
Kidd said it was a great experience overall.
"The community really backed us up in Chapmanville and Logan to support us financially to get to do this, and I think the kids all know that a lot of people are rooting for them," he said. "The tennis community is larger than people might think in Logan County, and I’m so happy it’s continuing to grow and flourish the way I always knew it could. These kids have a great season in front of them, and I’m excited to see what we all can do come next spring.”