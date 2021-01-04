HUNTINGTON – Marshall University announced Monday that the contract of head football coach Doc Holliday will not be renewed.
In 2020, Holliday was selected as the league's Coach of the Year for the second time in his career (2014) and was tabbed the AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) Region 4 Coach of the Year.
That honor covers all of Conference USA and the Big 12 Conference and made him a finalist for National Coach of the Year. This season, he was also named to the watch list for the Bryant Awards National Coach of the Year honor as Marshall spent eight weeks ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and climbed as high as 21st (another school record) in the College Football Playoff poll.
He also became the fifth coach in C-USA history to win multiple Coach of the Year awards.
“I want to thank Doc Holliday for the leadership he has provided this program over the past 11 seasons,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “In addition to his success on the field, he ran a clean program, graduated his student-athletes and prepared young men for life after football.”
A Hurricane, W.Va. native, Holliday recorded 85 wins at Marshall, including three straight seasons with 10 or more victories from 2013 to 2015. The Thundering Herd went 13-1 in 2014 with a Conference USA title and victory in the Boca Raton Bowl. Holliday also led Marshall to eight bowl games, winning six.
In his 11 seasons, Holliday returned Marshall University football to the national picture, serving as the program’s head coach for a school-record 139 games. He also racked up 77 victories over FBS opponents, another program record.
Holliday built the Herd into a perennial Conference USA contender. His teams sported 43 All-C-USA first team selections, 28 second-teamers, 44 honorable mention picks and 26 All-Freshman team selections. He had 13 players selected for C-USA’s top individual player-of-the-year awards.
In December 2014, Holliday was named the 15th annual Charleston Gazette-Mail Sportsman of the Year by Charleston Newspapers. In April 2015, the Herd coach was honored as the 2014 Lowell Cade Sportsperson of the Year by The (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch.
During his coaching career, Holliday coached in 28 bowl games and three national championship games. He also coached seven All-Americans.