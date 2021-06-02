Sierra Cook struck out 13 batters and led the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team to a 7-5 win at sectional rival Wayne on Wednesday night.
Cook also doubled at the plate. Baylee Belcher also had a double and drove in two runs. Makayla Tomblin, Erin Adkins, Maddie Williams and Claire Dingess all singled.
Maddie Plyvon doubled and knocked in two runs for the Pioneers. Carli McDaniel had two singles and one RBI.
Chloe Thacker and Hayley Bays each had a double and Jaylan Hodge added a single for Wayne.
Bays pitched for the Pioneers and took the loss.
Chapmanville (7-13) is set to host next week’s Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tourney at Chapmanville’s Ronnie Ooten Field. Scott is the top seed, Logan second and CRHS third. Mingo Central and Wayne round out the field.
SISSONVILLE 22, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Chapmanville was hammered 22-0 at Sissonville on Thursday as the Indians Maddison Legg fired a one-hit shutout.
Sissonville scored 13 runs in the first inning, pushed nine more across in the second and pounded out 20 hits in the rout.
The game was stopped in the third inning due to the mercy rule.
Kaya Hampton and Gracelyn Hill both went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Sissonville. Alyssa Soblit also collected three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Taylor Oxley was 2-for-2.
Emma Muncy singled for Chapmanville’s lone hit.
HERBERT HOOVER 12, CHAPMANVILLE 6: Chapmanville lost 12-6 at Herbert Hoover on Tuesday, May 25, in Cardinal Conference action.
No further details were available on the game.
Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Softball Tournament
At Chapmanville
Tuesday, June 1
No. 5 Mingo Central vs. No. 4 Wayne, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Chapmanville vs. No. 2 Logan, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Wayne/Mingo Central winner vs. No. 1 Scott, 6 p.m.
Loser’s bracket game, TBA, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Winner’s bracket final, TBA, 6 p.m.
Loser’s bracket game, TBA, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Loser’s bracket final, TBA, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Sectional championship game, TBA, 6 p.m.