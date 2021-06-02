MAN — The Man High School softball team made it a sweep over county rival Logan with Thursday’s 4-0 win at home during Senior Night.
Man (16-2) had won 8-2 at Logan just a week ago on May 20.
Sophomore pitcher Morgan Cooper struck out 18 batters and tossed a one-hitter in leading the Lady Billies to the shutout win. She also hit a solo home run.
Man had seven hits in the game.
Kierston Ellis was 2-for-3 with and RBI for Man.
Carlee Muncy, Ashlee Tomblin, Jaclyn Barnette and Bailey Muncy each had a single.
Leadoff second baseman Taylor Noe had Logan’s only hit, a double.
Man scored one run in the bottom of the second and added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cooper then got Logan out in the seventh to finish off the win and the sweep over the Lady Cats.
Chloe Bryant was the starting pitcher for Logan and was saddled with the loss. She tossed four innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits with no strikeouts and one walk. Harlee Quick pitched the last two innings and yielded three runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Logan committed three errors in the game to none for the Lady Billies.
Logan dropped to 6-15 on the season with the loss.
The Lady Cats are suffering through their third straight losing season. Logan was 9-20 in 2019 and 5-20 in 2018. The entire 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Logan’s last winning season was back in 2015 when the Lady Cats sported a 19-12 record. The Lady Cats then finished with .500 records in 2016 and 2017 at 17-17 and 15-15 respectively.
Both Logan and Man are scheduled to play in its respective sectional tournaments this week.
Man is set to battle with Tug Valley, Tolsia, Buffalo, Sherman and Van in Class A Region 4 Section 1.
Man is set to open sectional play on Wednesday at home likely against Tug Valley (15-12). Man has the No. 2 seed. Sherman (13-3) is the top seeded team. Tug is seeded third.
Logan is in Class AA Region 4 Section 2 alongside Scott, Chapmanville, Wayne and Mingo Central. The sectionals are set to be played at Chapmanville this week.
Class A Region 4 Section 1 Softball Tournament
At higher seed team
Tuesday, June 1
No. 5 Van (5-10) at No. 4 Buffalo, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Tolsia at No. 3 Tug Valley (15-12), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Tug Valley/Tolsia winner at No. 2 Man (16-2), 6 p.m.
Van/Buffalo winner at No. 1 Sherman (13-3), 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Loser’s bracket game, 6 p.m.
Loser’s bracket game, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Winner’s bracket final, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Loser’s bracket game, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Loser’s bracket final, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Sectional championship game, 6 p.m.