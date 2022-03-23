MAN – Led by All-State pitcher Morgan Cooper, the Man High School softball team has one goal this season.
That is to reach the state tournament in May in South Charleston.
And from there, see what happens.
The Lady Billies put together a successful 2021 season but fell short of state as Man lost two games to none in the best-of-three regional series with Wahama.
Man, 18-4 last year, beat Tug Valley (2-0), Sherman (1-0) and Buffalo (3-0) to win the sectional title, then lost 2-0 and 11-4 in 10 innings to Wahama in the regionals.
With Cooper back as Man's anchor, the Lady Billies have a strong chance of making another deep run in the post-season.
Man, however, has just 12 players on its roster and 19 games scheduled. All in all, it should be another good year for the Lady Billies this spring.
“We only have 12 players but fortunately we have a good pitcher,” Man veteran coach Randy Epperly said. “But we have to break in a new catcher and that is unusual for me. We only have 19 games scheduled and we can't get people to play us.”
Cooper, a junior, was Man's pitching ace last year and also was the team's leading hitter. It was her first year of varsity ball following the cancelation of the 2020 season.
A Class A First-Team All-State pick in 2021, Cooper went 18-4 on the bump last season, striking out 287 batters and walking only 18 in a 140-inning worksheet. She allowed just 11 earned runs and 56 hits and had a 0.55 ERA.
Cooper also had a big year at the plate as she hit .468 with five homers and 17 RBIs in the Lady Billies' leadoff spot. She also had eight doubles and tied with Ashlee Tomblin for most hits with 29.
“It's a constant with her because you know what you are going to get, not only pitching but hitting also,” Epperly said of Cooper. “Hopefully, we can get two or three people around her to be productive at the plate.”
Trista Marcum, a junior and transfer from Belfry, Ky., can also pitch if needed. She can also play first base and in the outfield.
At catcher, true freshman Zoey Jackson and sophomore Jacklyn Barnett are battling for the catching job. Barnett, a Class A All-State Honorable Mention pick last year, she hit an even .400 and was the Lady Billies' third leading hitter. She had 11 RBIs and four doubles on the season.
“Catching is a question mark right now,” Epperly said. “We have to play some games and see how it goes. Zoey has never caught before so it's on the job training. It's pure experimental with those two.”
Down at first base, it's a three-way battle between Marcum, sophomore Kaleigh Hicks and senior Autumn Davis.
“I'll probably alternate there throughout the course of the year,” Epperly said.
At second base, sophomore McKinlee Cline returns.
Senior shortstop Kirsten Ellis is back for Man.
Down at third base, senior Ashlee Tomblin is back. Tomblin was a Second-Team All-State pick last year as she hit .433 with 11 RBIs, four doubles and tied with Cooper for most hits on the team with 29.
“We have some experience on the infield,” Epperly said.
In the outfield, senior starter Olivia Ramsey is back in left. Senior Baylee Muncy is back in center field. In right field it's a battle between junior Kalilla Collins, Marcum and Hicks.
“With only 12 players, everyone is going to get a chance to play,” Epperly said.
Man was scheduled to open the season on March 22 at Wyoming East. The Lady Billies then host Buffalo on March 25 and Chapmanville on March 28. Man hosts Westside on March 29 and plays at Logan on March 30.
Man is expected to battle again with Tug Valley, Sherman and Buffalo in its competitive sectional tournament.
Man and Tug split during the regular season last year, falling 3-1 on the road and winning 6-2 at home. The loss to the Lady Panthers snapped the Lady Billies' 14-game winning streak.
–
2022 Man High School
Softball Schedule:
March 22: at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
March 25: Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
March 28: Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
March 29: Westside, 6 p.m.
March 30: at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 1: vs. Nicholas County (at Chapmanville tourney), 9:30 p.m.
April 2: vs. Ritchie County (at Chapmanville tourney), 6 p.m.
April 2: vs. Nitro (at Chapmanville tourney), 9 p.m.
April 4: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 6: at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
April 8: Van (DH), 5:30 p.m.
April 9: at Mingo Central (DH), 1 p.m.
April 11: Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 13: at Westside, 6 p.m.
April 15: at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 27: Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.