MAN — Led by sophomore pitching sensation Morgan Cooper, the Man High School softball team is off to an 8-1 start to the 2021 season.
The Lady Billies last played on Friday, April 30, winning 2-0 at home over Wyoming East.
Cooper tossed a seven-inning, one-hitter in the win, striking out 17 batters and walking three.
Cooper was also 1-for-3 at the plate. Olivia Ramsey had a hit and and RBI. Kiersten Ellis also had a single.
Back on April 28, Man swept a doubleheader at River View, winning 10-0 and 14-2.
Cooper was the winning pitcher in the first game, tossing a four-inning perfect game with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate, she was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Ashlee Tomblin also had two hits and an RBI. Ellis doubled and knocked in two runs. Carly Muncy also had a hit and two runs batted in for the Lady Billies.
Jacklyn Barnett had a hit and two RBIs. McKinley Cline also had two hits for Man.
Cooper also pitched the win in the nightcap, allowing two runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Muncy was 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in. Tomblin was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kaylee Hicks went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Ellis and Cline added hits for Man.
Back on Tuesday, April 27, Man was a 1-0 winner at home over county rival Chapmanville in eight innings.
Cooper was the winning pitcher as she allowed just one hit over eight innings, fanning 16 and walking none.
She was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Muncy, Barnett, Ramsey and Davis all had hits.
Sierra Cook had the lone hit for Chapmanville and also pitched for the Lady Tigers, allowing one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over 7.2 innings.
Man is scheduled to play at Mingo Central on Wednesday then take part in the Chapmanville tourney May 6-8. Man has a rematch at Chapmanville on May 10 and hosts sectional rival Tug Valley on May 11.
Cooper is 8-1 on the season so far with 113 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched and a 0.65 ERA. At the plate she is hitting .478. Barnett has a .353 average and Tomblin his hitting at a .333 clip.
Chapmanville stands at 3-6 on the season. Recent games with Winfield, Nitro, Wayne and Mingo Central were canceled.
CRHS heads to Wayne on May 11 and hosts Tug Valley on May 13.
The Logan softball team sits at 2-5 on the season. The Lady Cats lost 11-2 at Nitro last Tuesday, April 27.
Last Wednesday, LHS coach Jason Davis said one of his players tested positive for the coronavirus and the program was shut down for quarantine.
The Lady Cats are slated to play at Belfry, Ky., on Thursday if all players test negative.
Taylor Noe had both hits in the Nitro game.
On April 26, Logan won 14-6 over Sissonville at home.
Noe was 3-for-4 for LHS with a triple. Ashlyn Conley was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Madison Adams was 3-for-3 with a double and two triples and three runs batted in.
Emma Vinson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Isabella Propst had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs.
Chloe Byrant added a double and an RBI.
“We really hit the ball well vs. Sissonville and Emma Vinson’s pitching was good our defense played pretty solid after some early miscues. It was a total team effort,” Davis said. “With the overlapping of seasons, it has been challenging to have the same lineup this year. We have had to move players around defensively as well as juggle the lineups. Nitro was a mistake-filled outing that we aren’t accustomed to. Not much went right against them, take nothing away from Nitro, they are a solid team, I know they didn’t get our best effort. We are much better than we played.”