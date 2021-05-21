LOGAN – Morgan Cooper's fantastic 2021 season has only continued.
Cooper, Man High School's sophomore sensation, helped lead the Lady Billies' softball team to an 8-2 win at Logan on Thursday evening at Logan High School's Bea Orr Field.
Cooper hit two home runs and pitched a complete-game one-hitter on the mound as Man improved to 13-1 on the season. She was 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and struck out 16 Logan batters in a seven-inning worksheet within the circle. Cooper yielded two unearned runs on one hit and walked just one batter.
The Lady Billies are on fire this spring.
Since Man's 1-0 season opening loss to Westside on April 13, the Lady Billies have won 13 straight games. Logan dropped to 5-13 on the season with the loss.
The win by Man spoiled Logan's Senior Night as the Lady Cats honored their four seniors – Raegan Quick, Ashlyn Conley, Ashton Conn and Emma Vinson.
After two scoreless innings, Man broke the game wide open with a six-run top of the third. The Lady Billies tallied two more runs in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead. Logan plated its only two runs in the last half of the fourth.
Cooper then sat down the Lady Cats in the last two innings to preserve the win.
Jaclyn Barnette, Man's DP, also had a big night as she was 3-for-4 at the plate with one RBI.
Senior Carly Muncy was 2-for-4 for the Lady Billies. McKinley Cline was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Kiersten Ellis, Man's shortstop, had a hit and two runs knocked in. Ashlee Tomblin and Autumn Davis each had a hit.
Harlee Quick had Logan's lone hit, a single.
Vinson was Logan's starting pitcher. She lasted 2 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Chloe Byant and Harlee Quick pitched in relief. Bryant went 1 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and no walks. Quick tossed the last 3 1/3 innings and gave up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.
Man outhit Logan 13-1. The Lady Billies committed three errors to one for Logan.
Man is scheduled to host Tolsia on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Mingo Central on Saturday at 1. The Lady Billies play at Tug Valley on Monday, May 24.
Man then hosts Logan on May 27, plays host to Buffalo on May 28 and heads to Van on May 29 in the regular season finale.
The Class A sectionals are to begin on May 31. The regional tourney begins on June 14. The state tournament, set to be played at South Charleston's Little Creek Park, runs June 22-23.
Logan is slated to play at Sherman on Friday then host Chapmanville on May 24. LHS hosts Tug Valley on May 25.
On the season, Cooper is batting .528 with three home runs and nine RBIs. She has struck out just once in 45 official at bats and has a .889 slugging percentage.
On the mound, she is 12-1 with a 0.52 ERA with 173 strikeouts in 81 innings of work. Her opponent's batting average is only .093.
Barnette is hitting .483 this season with seven RBIs. Tomblin has a .425 average and also has seven runs batted in.