MAN - The Man softball team came into Monday ranked No. 9 in the new Class A MetroNews Sports Softball Coaches Poll with a rematch against AA's No. 2 team Logan, and the Lady 'Billies shut out their county rivals by a final score of 6-0.

Man avenged a 4-3 loss to the Lady Wildcats at Bea Orr Field in Logan on March 28 thanks to a no-hitter from Radford commit Morgan Cooper, who pitched all seven innings and struck out 12 batters while walking two.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

