MAN - The Man softball team came into Monday ranked No. 9 in the new Class A MetroNews Sports Softball Coaches Poll with a rematch against AA's No. 2 team Logan, and the Lady 'Billies shut out their county rivals by a final score of 6-0.
Man avenged a 4-3 loss to the Lady Wildcats at Bea Orr Field in Logan on March 28 thanks to a no-hitter from Radford commit Morgan Cooper, who pitched all seven innings and struck out 12 batters while walking two.
The contest was scoreless until the bottom of the second frame, which was when Man put five runs on the board via a run-scoring double by Trista Marcum, a Logan error which allowed Marcum and Peyton Lusk to score, and a two-run single by Kylie Blevins.
If a pitcher like Cooper is given a five-run lead, Man gives themselves an extremely good chance to win the game head coach Randy Epperly said.
"Any time you beat a good team, it feels good," Epperly said afterward. "We hit the ball well tonight. You're not going to hit the ball hard every inning. We had that one good inning, and most of the time when you have two good pitchers, and their pitcher's real good too, that one inning like that, it usually decides the game."
The Lady Billies' other run came in the bottom of the sixth after another Logan error sent Zoey Jackson across home plate, and their advantage increased to 6-0.
Blevins was 2-4 at the plate with two RBI for Man, and Lusk also hit safely twice. Marcum was 1-3 with a double and an RBI, and Mattie Carroll and Kalilla Collins each had one hit.
Emilee Mullins and Myleigh Adkins both walked once at the plate for Logan.
Adkins tossed 2.2 innings for the Lady Wildcats and fanned six batters without issuing a walk. She surrendered four earned runs and six hits. Harlee Quick saw 3.1 frames of work on the hill with four Ks and a walk. She gave up one hit without an earned run.
Epperly felt like his team played good in every facet of the game on Monday.
"We played well," Epperly said. "Our defense was super. We had timely hits and good pitching. That's what it takes to beat a team like that. We knew it would be another tough game. Down there was a close game."
The Man head coach praised Cooper for her pitching performance.
"She's just steady," Epperly said. "She's been hitting the ball really hard too here lately. She didn't hit the ball as well tonight as she's been, you're not going to get three or four hits every game, but she pitches well every game. That's one thing about her. She is consistent with her pitching. I have all the confidence in the world when she's out on the mound no matter who we're playing."
Logan head coach Levi Curry also tipped his hat to Cooper before saying that it just wasn't the Lady Wildcats' night.
"Morgan Cooper is the best in three states," Curry said. "Our errors, off the top of my head, I think we had six to seven errors. You can't beat anybody like that. We have to play pretty daggone good to even make it competitive with her. She's the best there is. We just didn't put it together. It wasn't our night, and that's the way it goes. We'll regroup tomorrow and face Winfield tomorrow and see what we can do."
Man improved to a record of 10-3 on the year with the win while Logan fell to 20-7 with the loss.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 3
MHS: 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 - 6 7 2
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.