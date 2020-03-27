The coronavirus pandemic that has stricken the United States has drastically affected the country both in its physical health and its financial health. On the latter, the Big 12 athletic conference was not immune.
According to conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a Thursday afternoon conference call, the canceled Big 12 basketball tournaments in Kansas City, Missouri will cost the conference about $6.6 million. The NCAA announced Thursday it will distribute $225 million to Division I schools — instead of the scheduled $600 million. Bowlsby said instead of the $24 million the Big 12 would have gotten with the latter amount, it is getting about $10 million.
“We’re going to take some hits there,” he said.
On top of that the conference is in the process of determining reductions it will see in television distribution and sponsorship fulfillments in conjunction with the loss of the basketball championship and other spring championships.
As dire of a picture as that may paint, Bowlsby said the conference has found some ways to find some savings, tap into some extra revenue and keep funds flowing into member university coffers in the short term.
The Big 12 was able to get two teams into access bowls, Baylor into the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma into the Peach Bowl, so there will be money that comes from that.
Member participation subsidies, given to schools for participation in the postseason, probably will save $3.5 million. The conference also got $1 million in supplemental basketball revenue and should save between $2.5 to $5 million in budget variances from not hosting conference championships and downsizing conference functions.
“There are some fairly good-sized negatives and a few positives that will make a difference,” Bowlsby said.
Otherwise, the conference maintains an operating reserve and also had money set aside from last year, Bowlsby said, “for another purpose.”
“So I think we’ll be able to make our members whole on this year’s distribution,” he said.
That is no small check. The Big 12 announced last May that it would distribute $38.8 million to its 10 member schools, which includes West Virginia University. That was up from $36.5 million the season before.
Yet there’s a major caveat to the Big 12’s financial plans: they depend on the 2020 football season going on as planned.
“It’s a whole new ballgame if we find ourselves not playing football,” Bowlsby said.
The conference can’t predict as of the end of March whether the virus’ grip on the U.S. will have loosened enough to allow the college football season to begin on time. Bowlsby said Thursday he doesn’t foresee any of the Big 12’s football programs holding spring games. Any further disruptions could lead to dire results.
“You know how much of a driver college football is,” he said. “It’s a driver from a popularity standpoint. It’s a driver for schools from a fundraising standpoint. It’s a big driver from a TV standpoint and it’s a big driver from a ticket sales and revenue standpoint.”
What is most frustrating, Bowlsby said, is that the coronavirus situation in the country is so fluid. More and new information comes to light with each new day. The conference can make estimates, but that’s all it can make.
“I don’t think for a minute that we have access to all of the information we need to say, ‘Well, we’re going to be back playing on May 15,’ or ‘we’re going to be back playing on June 15,’” he said. “I just don’t think it’s that kind of an environment.
“It’s an invisible enemy that we really don’t know fully how to fight,” he added. “I think it’s very presumptuous to try to force athletic decisions into an environment that is so uncertain and so universal in its impact on our society.”