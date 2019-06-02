Several county players have landed spots on this year's All-Cardinal Conference Baseball Team, which was released on Friday by the league office.
Conner Mullins and Casey Hurley of Chapmanville was on the first team, along with Logan's Dawson Beckett and Peyton Branham.
Hurley, a sophomore, hit .460 with 32 RBIs and just five strikeouts in 100 at bats this season for the Tigers.
Mullins was a four-year starter with the Tigers and hit .467 this season, a team high, with 17 RBIs, 43 total hits and just 11 strikeouts in 92 official at bats.
Mullins, a Fairmont State University signee, was also Chapmanville's top pitcher as he was 6-2 with a team-best 0.66 ERA. Mullins tossed 53 innings and allowed just five earned runs on 26 hits with 106 strikeouts and only 13 issued walks. His opponents had just a .138 batting average.
Named to the All-Conference Second Team were Evan Plumley, Chase Berry and Brennan Williams of Chapmanville; and Braydon McClung, Connor McGrew and Korbin Bostic of Logan.
Chapmanville's Garrett Adkins, J.D. Ferrell and Cole Ferrell were Honorable Mention All-Conference as well as Michael Hall, Lane Harmon, Ethan Carter and Trent Orso of Logan.
ALL-CARDINAL CONFERENCE
BASEBALL TEAM
First team
Scott: Nathan Kuhn, Carter Lyles, Peyton Brown, Isaac Miller, Aaron Epling.
Winfield: Landen Fairchild, Peyton Stover, Nick Holtzapfel.
Sissonville: Zach Robeson, Scott Soblit, Will Hackney.
Poca: Tanner Miller, Ethan Payne, Toby Payne.
Chapmanville: Conner Mullins, Casey Hurley.
Nitro: Logan Gaddy, Isaac Casto.
Logan: Dawson Beckett, Peyton Branham.
Herbert Hoover: Rhett White, Evan McGraw.
Mingo Central: Andrew Allen.
Wayne: Cameron Cade.
Second team
Scott: Trent Short, Aaron Adkins, D.L. Bowman.
Winfield: Hunter Morris, Peyton Gillispie, Hunter Vance.
Sissonville: Chance Jones, Brody Danberry, Cody Fisher.
Poca: Nathan Cottrill, Jay Cook.
Chapmanville: Evan Plumley, Chase Berry, Brennan Williams.
Nitro: Mason Hamrick, Wes Medley, Andrew Scarberry.
Logan: Braydon McClung, Connor McGrew, Korbin Bostic.
Herbert Hoover: Brandon Mullins, Jack Copenhaver.
Mingo Central: Lance Lester, Daylin Goad, Ashton Deskins.
Wayne: Chase Jackson.
Honorable mention
Scott: Hunter Eplin.
Winfield: Peyton Moulder, Nick Edwards, Andrew Whitney.
Sissonville: Collin Cottrell.
Poca: Cody Fisher.
Chapmanville: Garrett Adkins, J.D. Ferrell, Cole Ferrell.
Nitro: Jay Poindexter, Peyton Tolley, Joel Sweat, Will Shamblin.
Logan: Michael Hall, Lane Harmon, Ethan Carter, Trent Orso.
Herbert Hoover: Tucker Purdy, Nick Grayam.
Mingo Central: Isa Scales, Levi Davis, Jace Dotson, Tyler Slone.
Wayne: Brayden Queen.