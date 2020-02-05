Changes are coming on the high school sports scene in the 2020-21 school year.
Not only will the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission implement its two-year pilot four-class system for basketball, changes are also coming for baseball and softball for the 2021 season.
Man High School will be going back to Class A status, while Logan and Chapmanvlle Regional will be remaining in the Double-A ranks.
And with the change, there will be new sectional foes.
Man will be placed in Class A Region 4 Section 1 alongside Buffalo, Sherman, Huntington St. Joe, Tolsia, Tug Valley and Van.
In Class A Region 4 Section 1, possible regional opponents will be Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Ravenswood, Wahama and Wirt County.
Logan and Chapmanville, which have been Class AA sectional rivals for years in Class AA, will be staying in the same sectional in baseball and softball.
The Wildcats and Tigers are paired with Mingo Central, Scott and Wayne in its new five-team sectional in Class AA Region 4 Section 2.
Wayne has been a longtime regional opponent in baseball and softball, often taking on either Logan or Chapmanville in region games.
Chapmanville has been the most successful on the softball diamond in recent years, winning sectional titles for three straight years from 2016-18, winning the Class AA state championship in 2016 and finishing as state runner-ups in 2017 and 2018.
Lincoln County ended Chapmanville’s streak last season, downing the Lady Tigers 10-9 in the sectional final.
Scott was last year’s sectional champion in baseball, advancing to the state tournament.
The new Class AA Region 4 Section 1 is made up of Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Sissonville and Winfield.
The 2020 season will mark the final year for the current sectional makeup.
The six-team sectional for baseball, softball and boys and girls basketball has featured county teams Man, Logan and Chapmanville and also Mingo Central, Lincoln County and Scott.
Lincoln County is moving up to Class AAA for the 2020-21 school year.
The Panthers will be playing in a new Class AAA sectional for baseball and softball as Lincoln County will be taking on Cabell Midland, Huntington and Spring Valley.
The 2020 season will also see a change of venue for the state softball tournament which is being moved this spring from Vienna to South Charleston’s Little Creek Park.
Vienna has hosted the state softball tournament every year since 2004 but field conditions became an issue over the last few years. South Charleston won the bid to host beginning in 2020.
Little Creek Park, which also hosted the 11-12-year-old State Little League Tournament, has three Field Turfed diamonds.
The Man Little League All-Stars played at Little Creek Park last summer, finishing as the state runner-ups.