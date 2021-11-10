High school basketball season is just around the corner.
And with it, Logan County’s six prep teams will be on the hardwood soon with preseason games.
The girls’ teams returned the the basketball court on Monday with the start of practices. The boys’ teams are set to have their first practices on Monday, Nov. 15.
The Logan High School boys have two preseason games scheduled — Nov. 27 at Buffalo and Dec. 1 at home against Tug Valley.
The Chapmanville Regional High School boys are set to scrimmage at Class AAAA Capital on Nov. 26 then host 4A Beckley Woodrow Wilson on Dec. 1.
The Chapmanville girls have only one preseason game slated so far — Nov. 26 at home against 4A Hurricane in a 6 pm tip. The Lady Tigers are also slated to scrimmage with Tug Valley but that date has not been set yet.
The Logan girls host Beckley on Nov. 19 at 6 pm in a preseason game, then play at Parkersburg South on Nov. 27 at 1 pm.
No scrimmage dates have been released yet for the Man High School boys or girls.
The Man boys are the defending Class A state champions. The Hillbillies, coached by TJ Blevins, swept to the Single-A state title last year, defeating Pendleton County, 43-36, in the state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum. Man closed out with a 16-2 record.
The Man girls, coached by Orlando Washington, did not field a team last season amid low turnout.
The Lady Billies won just three games in the previous two seasons, going 1-22 in the 2019-20 season and 2-21 in the 2018-19 campaign.
The Logan boys, coached by Zach Green, was 14-5 last year, topping Lincoln County 46-44 in the Class AAA sectional title game and falling 56-53 in the regional finals, leaving Logan short of the state tourney. The Wildcats are looking for their first state tourney berth since 2012.
Coach Kevin Gertz’s Logan Lady Cats were a state tournament team last year, finishing 12-4 and falling in the state semifinals to Fairmont, 52-33.
Logan was sectional champs with a 51-43 win over Huntington St. Joe, and then won the regional co-crown with a 61-39 victory over Winfield. The Lady Cats destroyed PikeView, 61-30 in the state tourney opener.
The Chapmanville boys, coached by Brad Napier, was also a state tournament semifinalist last year, falling 55-41 to Williamstown and finishing with a 9-7 record. The Tigers were a 56-38 winner over Clay County in the state opener. CRHS won the Class AA sectional title with a 53-42 victory over Liberty-Raleigh and then won over Wyoming East, 53-40, in the regional final.
The Chapmanville girls, led by first-year coach Kristina Gore, went 3-12 last season.
The Logan boys are scheduled to open the regular season on Dec. 14 at home against Scott.
The Logan girls open Dec. 7 at Herbert Hoover.
The Chapmanville boys open up at home Dec. 10-11 with the annual Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The Chapmanville girls are set to tip off the regular season on Nov. 30 at home against Liberty-Raleigh.
The Man girls play at Sherman on Dec. 6 in their opener.
The Man boys’ hoop schedule has not yet been released.
