The Man Hillbillies, Logan Wildcats and the Chapmanville Tigers all have the same goal.
And that is to reach the state boys’ basketball tournament, scheduled for May 4-8 at the Charleston Coliseum.
All three county teams are ranked heading into the post-season — Man is No. 1 in Class A, Logan is sixth in Class AAA and Chapmanville is ninth in 2A.
All three teams canceled its final week of the regular season last week, fearing any chance at 10-day quarantines and possible premature endings to their seasons.
Man is 11-1 going into the sectionals. Logan has a 12-4 record, while CRHS is 6-6.
The Wildcats have won 10 out of their last 11 games going into the post-season. The Billies have won six straight.
Top seeded Man was schedule to open Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament play on Monday against either fourth seed Sherman or the fifth-seeded Van Bulldogs at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena. No. 2 seed Tug Valley was slated to play No. 3 Tolsia in the second game.
The two winners then meet on Thursday, April 22 in the sectional finals at Logan in a 7 p.m. throw in.
Chapmanville has just three teams in its Class AA Region 3 Section 2.
Liberty-Raleigh, the third seed, was slated to play at No. 2 seed Mingo Central on Tuesday. The winner heads to top seed Chapmanville on Friday to play the Tigers in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Logan is the top seed in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2. Scott is second, Lincoln County third and Wayne fourth.
Sectional play begins on Wednesday, April 21 as Wayne plays at Logan and LCHS plays Scott. Both games are set to begin at 7:30.
The two winners then meet on Friday at 7:30 at the higher seeded team’s gym.