A handful of Logan County high school basketball teams are ranked in the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Preseason Basketball Poll.
The twice-delayed prep season is finally scheduled to tip off this week across the state of West Virginia.
The highest ranked team is the Man High School boys which are rated fourth in the state in Class AA. The Hillbillies, which went 18-6 last season in Double-A and return its entire starting five, its entire bench and a pair of transfers, received two first-place votes.
Greater Beckley Christian was rated first, while Pendleton County was second and Greenbrier West third. GBC garnered four first-place votes, while Pendleton grabbed two and West one.
Tug Valley, a new Class A sectional opponent of Man’s, was ranked fifth in the poll. The Panthers also received a first-place vote.
Webster County was sixth, Clay-Battelle seventh, Tolsia eighth, Madonna ninth and James Monroe 10th. Sherman also received votes.
The Chapmanville Regional High School boys were ranked sixth in the Class AA poll. The Tigers were back-to-back state champions in Class AA in 2018 and 2019 and were 22-2 last year before the season was shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cardinal Conference team Poca was rated first in the poll. The Tigers and Dots are slated to meet on Friday night at Chapmanville. Poca grabbed six first-place votes.
Charleston Catholic, a former Class A school, was in a second-place tie with Bluefield and Williamstown. Magnolia was fifth, St. Marys seventh, Parkersburg Catholic eighth, Frankfort ninth and Ritchie County 10th. Wyoming East and Mingo Central also received votes.
Chapmanville Regional took ninth in the Class AA girls’ poll. Wyoming East was first in the poll and Parkersburg Catholic was second. Both teams received four first-place votes.
Summers County was third, Frankfort fourth, Charleston Catholic fifth, St. Marys sixth, Williamstown seventh, Ritchie County eighth and Mingo Central 10th.
The Logan High School girls were ninth in the Class AAA poll.
Fairmont Senior grabbed the top spot, while North Marion was second. Nitro and Wayne, a pair of Cardinal Conference schools, were third and fourth respectively. Huntington St. Joe, a former Single-A state power, which moved up two classes, was in a fifth-place tie with Wheeling Central, another former Class A team. Winfield, of the Cardinal Conference, was seventh, Lincoln eighth and East Fairmont and Pikeview were tied for 10th.
The Logan boys were sixth in the Class AAA poll.
Robert C. Byrd was first as the Eagles garnered eight first-place votes.
Wheeling Central’s Maroon Knights were second, while Shady Spring and Cardinal team Nitro were tied for third. Fairmont Senior was fifth, North Marion seventh, Notre Dame eighth, Berkeley Springs ninth and Lincoln 10th. Westside and Scott also received votes as did Herbert Hoover, another Cardinal team.