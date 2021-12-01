County pair named All-State in volleyball By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Dec 1, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Logan’s Alyssa Goff and Man’s Olivia Ramsey were both named to the All-State volleyball squads last week.Goff was named Class AA Honorable Mention All-State.Ramsey was voted Honorable Mention All-State in Class A.No players from Chapmanville Regional High School received any All-State mention by the media.All three county volleyball teams had sub .500 seasons this fall.Chapmanville went 10-16, going 1-2 in its Class AA sectional with a win over Logan and losses to Wayne and Mingo Central.Logan finished with a 4-30 mark, dropping matches to Chapmanville and Mingo Central in sectional play.Man closed out with a 6-27 mark, going 2-2 in the sectional tourney with wins over Huntington St. Joe and Tug Valley and two losses to Sherman. Meg Williams of Shady Spring was the captain of the Class AA First-Team.The Cardinal Conference was represented by Gabby Elliot (Wayne), Hayley Hovious (Winfield) and Sydney Shamblin (Herbert Hoover) on the First Team.Hoover’s Brinlee Harris and Ashton Henrich were voted to the Second Team.Scott’s Jenna Butcher was named Special Honorable Mention All-State.Williamstown’s Lakyn Joy was the captain of the Class A All-State team.Sherman’s Kenzie Rinchich was named Special Honorable Mention.Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView