Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Logan’s Alyssa Goff and Man’s Olivia Ramsey were both named to the All-State volleyball squads last week.

Goff was named Class AA Honorable Mention All-State.

Ramsey was voted Honorable Mention All-State in Class A.

No players from Chapmanville Regional High School received any All-State mention by the media.

All three county volleyball teams had sub .500 seasons this fall.

Chapmanville went 10-16, going 1-2 in its Class AA sectional with a win over Logan and losses to Wayne and Mingo Central.

Logan finished with a 4-30 mark, dropping matches to Chapmanville and Mingo Central in sectional play.

Man closed out with a 6-27 mark, going 2-2 in the sectional tourney with wins over Huntington St. Joe and Tug Valley and two losses to Sherman.

Meg Williams of Shady Spring was the captain of the Class AA First-Team.

The Cardinal Conference was represented by Gabby Elliot (Wayne), Hayley Hovious (Winfield) and Sydney Shamblin (Herbert Hoover) on the First Team.

Hoover’s Brinlee Harris and Ashton Henrich were voted to the Second Team.

Scott’s Jenna Butcher was named Special Honorable Mention All-State.

Williamstown’s Lakyn Joy was the captain of the Class A All-State team.

Sherman’s Kenzie Rinchich was named Special Honorable Mention.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you