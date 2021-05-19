The Logan County pipeline to Alice Lloyd College has continued this season.
Seven former Logan/Chapmanville players are on the Eagles’ roster this season and have helped Alice Lloyd win the Mideast Regional and advance to NCCAA Baseball World Series, set for May 21-25 at Easley, South Carolina.
Alice Lloyd (11-24) swept a home doubleheader with Johnson University on May 11 in regional play, downing the Royals 6-2 and 13-6 to advance to the nationals.
On the Eagles’ roster are: sophomore shortstop Tjay Mullins of Logan; freshman second baseman Isaiah Beckett of Logan; freshman pitcher Dawson Beckett of Logan; sophomore right fielder Noah Dingess of Chapmanville; freshman pitcher Peyton Branham of Logan; sophomore pitcher Carson Toney of Chapmanville; and freshman first baseman Dorian Keene of Logan.
Also on the roster is freshman pitcher Peyton Brown of Danville.
In the first game with Johnson, Branham pitched the win in relief for the Eagles, tossing 1 2/3 innings and striking out two.
Mullins hit a two-run double off the fence.
In the second game, Mullins was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double to lead the Alice Lloyd offense.
Beckett was the winning pitcher, hurling 2 1/3 innings of relief. Brown also pitched in relief, firing 4 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits. Each whiffed three batters.
Dingess saw his season come to an end prematurely with an injury earlier in the spring.
WV STATE SOFTBALL: Three former Logan County players — Emilee Walker, Shian Meeks and Kerston Kennedy — were members of the West Virginia State University softball team this year.
The Yellow Jackets finished 29-14 after dropping two of three games to West Liberty in the Mountain East Conference Tournament at Salem, Virginia.
WV State won 4-0 in the opener on May 8, then lost 3-2 and 4-1 to West Liberty on May 9.
The Yellow Jackets beat Notre Dame (Ohio), 4-1 in the MEC tourney opener, then defeated Frostburg State, 5-2, in the second game.
Walker, a junior pitcher from Man High School, was 3-0 within the circle this spring with a 3.83 ERA. She made nine appearances, starting five games and having one complete game. Walker pitched 25 2/3 innings and struck out 28 batters while walking just 11.
Meeks, a fifth-year senior infielder and Chapmanville Regional High School graduate, had four base hits, including a double and drove in seven runs this season. Meeks was a member of Chapmanville’s 2016 Class AA state championship team.
Kerston Kennedy, a senior infielder and another former Chapmanville Lady Tigers, also played with WV State this season.
WV STATE BASEBALL: On the West Virginia State baseball roster this year is Tyler Lafferty, a sophomore pitcher from Kistler.
Lafferty, who stands 6-3, is 0-1 this season with an 8.59 ERA. He has pitched 7 1/3 innings and has struck out four batters and walked three.
He pitched three innings of relief in a 3-2 win over Concord on April 11.
Lafferty played at Man and Ambassador Christian Academy in high school.