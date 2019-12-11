Several Logan County high school football players were honored this week as the All-Cardinal Conference Football Team was released by the league office.
Named to the First Team were Chapmanville Regional High School’s Chase Berry, Waylon Hensley, Josh Bumgarner, Evan Plumley and Josh Atwood.
On the Second Team were the Tigers’ Brody Dalton, Caleb Whitt, Jaxson Turner, AJ Kirk and Alex Freeman.
Colby Collins, Nathan Walsh and David Peluso of Chapmanville were named Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Logan High School was represented on with five players as Corey Townsend and Aiden Slack were on the First Team, Jordan Hayes and Kolton Goldie were on the Second Team and Dylan Adkins was Honorable Mention.
Cardinal Conference champion and playoff team Poca had several players honored.
Ethan Payne, Toby Payne, Matt Slone, Dillon Taylor, Jay Cook, Gabe Keech, Trey Sams, Logan Saunders, Ethan Miller and Landon Eastere of the Dots were First Team picks. TD Maym Joe Starcher and Weston Watson were on the Second Team.
Mingo Central had several representatives. Drew Hatfield, Daylin Goad, Isa Scales, Preston Dingess, Devin Hatfield, Jacoby Thornsbury, Jacob Lester, Branson Nagy and Tanner Cisco were on the First Team. Ryan DeBoard, Josh Lester, Chase Smith, Norman Kennedy and Levi Davis were on the Second Team. Scott Collins and Eli Jone were Honorable Mention.
On the First Team from Winfield were: Nick Vance, John Covert, Hunter Morris, Carson Crouch, Carter Perry, Malakai Woodard, Kadin Jarrouj and Brandon Canterbury. Jaxson Cunningham was named to the Second Team. Ethan Young, Wyatt Tolliver and Devin Childers were Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Sissonville’s First-Team picks were Cole Hughart, Dylan Griffith, Gavin Shamblin, Stevie Carpenter, Ethan Wiseman, Jacob Carter and Jamesion Shaffer. On the Second Team were Wyan Ervin, Jackson Foster, Nick Huning and Austin Fisher. Tyler Young and Blayne Comer were Honorable Mention.
Ben Kee, Zach Paxton, Brayden Rollyson and Hunter Bartley of Herbert Hoover were named to the First Team. Nick Grayam, Brock Truman and Nathan Harper were on the Second Team. Joey Belcher, Dalton Bowers and Caleb Bias were Honorable Mention.
Nitro’s Trevor Lowe, Cam Foster, Nathan Murray and Dallas Hazelett were on the First Team. Anthony Jackson, Caleb Allawat, Charlie Cook, Kristian Johnson and Ashton Hogge were on the Second Team. JC McKay was Honorable Mention.
Scott was represented by First Team selections Caleb Dingess and Dane Messerock and Second Team picks Ryan Elkins and Michael Clay.
Wayne’s Hayden Nelson and Aaron Adkins were on the First Team. Jon Chinn and Jamison Maynard was on the Second Team.