Four Logan County volleyball athletes were named to the All-Cardinal Conference First-Team as selected by the league coaches.
Chapmanville Regional’s Hollee Blair and Emma Bush were on the First-Team as well as Logan’s Lexi Adkins and Reyvin Cottle.
Blair, a senior, had previously been named Class AA All-State Special Honorable Mention by the state’s news media.
Chapmanville the sectional championship this season with a 3-0 win over Logan in the finals at Chapmanville.
Chapmanville prevailed 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 to advance to the regional tournament, where it lost 3-0 to Winfield and saw its season come to a close at 17-19.
Chapmanville had beaten Logan 3-0 earlier in the sectional tourney on Nov. 2 by a 25-5, 25-22, 25-18 score.
Logan, suffering through another rough volleyball season, closed out at 2-24.
Baylee Belcher, Chloe Thompson and Mikayla Vance of Chapmanville were voted Second-Team All-Conference along with Logan’s Alyssa Goff and Shyann Evans.
Hollie Bell and Claire Dingess of CRHS was Honorable Mention All-Conference as was Logan’s Jayona Minter and Rylee Conn.
SOCCER AWARDS:
Chapmanville’s Bryson Adkins and Jesse Justice and Logan’s Jamari Turner and Chase Hatfield were named to the All-Cardinal First Team in boys’ soccer.
Chapmanville’s Nate Pritchard and Bennett Casey and Logan’s Jeremiah McNeely and Sam Adkins landed spots on the Second Team.
The Tigers’ Keith Campbell and Nathaniel Blankenship and Logan’s Bralen Adams and Matthew Hutchinson were voted Honorable Mention All-Conference.
On the girls’ side, Logan’s Peyton Ilderton and Madison Mullins were on the First-Team. Allie Burton and Emma Elkins were voted to the Second Team. Madison Haugen, Abbie Myers and Kendra Ooten were Honorable Mention All-Conference.
GOLF AWARDS:
Chapmanville’s Hayden Farley and Andi Bledsoe and Logan’s Chad Burnette, Jared Burnette, Jameson Harmon and Rosey Gillette were named to the all-conference team in golf.
2020 All-Cardinal Conference Volleyball Team (As selected by league coaches)
First team
Chapmanville: Hollee Blair, Emma Bush, Megan Sutphin; Herbert Hoover: Brinlee Harris, Brooklyn Huffman, Sydney Shamblin; Logan: Lexi Adkins, Reyvin Cottle; Nitro: Kerigan Moore, Hannah Warden; Poca: Hannah Gibson, Kamryn Williams; Scott: Jenna Butcher, Abby Walls; Sissonville: Katlyn Clendenin, Jenna Hughes; Wayne: Gabby Elliot, Morgan Marshall; Winfield: Hayley Hovious, Jillian Fluharty, Stella Kincaid
Second team
Chapmanville: Baylee Belcher, Chloe Thompson, Mikayla Vance; Herbert Hoover: Faith McAfee, Maddie Bohan, Kassidy Myers; Logan: Alyssa Goff, Shyann Evans; Nitro: Isabel Edmonds, Lily Vance; Poca: Samantha Cochran, Kayla Mallory; Scott: Natalie Green, Kayleigh Ellis; Sissonville: Alexa Asbury, Emily Ervin; Wayne: Kiersten Stroud, Jordin Michels; Winfield: Erin Signorelli, Jordan Signorelli, Mya Williams
Honorable mention
Chapmanville: Hollie Bell, Claire Dingess; Herbert Hoover: Cortney Fizer, Sydney Mullins; Logan: Jayona Minter, Rylee Conn; Nitro: Sydney Murray, Emily Lancaster; Poca: Henna Cook, Jadyn Randolph; Scott: Emmalee Dunlap, Kirsten Arthur; Sissonville: Abigail Bailey, Autumn Bailey; Wayne: Olivia Kiley, Baylee Draper; Winfield: Alexee Powell, Hannah Smalley, Alyssa Hudson
2020 All-Cardinal Conference Boys’ Soccer Team (As selected by league coaches)
Boys soccer
First team
Chapmanville: Bryson Adkins, Jesse Justice; Herbert Hoover: Will Mercer, Dustin Stuart, Bryson Beaver; Logan: Jamari Turner, Chase Hatfield; Nitro: Ben O’Leary, Jacob Scipio; Poca: Justin Williams, Jonathan Garlow; Scott: Carson Asbury, Ian Gillispie, Evan Constant; Sissonville: Jaxson Haynes, Michael Simpson; Wayne: None; Winfield: Caleb Hawks, Braxton Vanscoy
Second team
Chapmanville: Nate Pritchard, Bennett Casey; Herbert Hoover: Levi Paxton, Jacob Swecker, Trevor Rager; Logan: Jeremiah McNeely, Sam Adkins; Nitro: Alex Cavendish, Toby Toledo; Poca: Parker Bonnett, Jacob Farley; Scott: Tanner Hale, Wade Setser, Chase Jackson; Sissonville: Trevor Faber, Jacob Garrett; Winfield: Seth Eads, Tyler Freeman
Honorable mention
Chapmanville: Keith Campbell, Nathaniel Blankenship; Herbert Hoover: Gabe Deel, Quinton Teel; Logan: Bralen Adams, Matthew Hutchinson; Nitro: Jay Fazzolari, Jose Torres; Poca: Austin Fitzwater, Nathan McVey; Scott: Isaac Setser, Jerod Ferrell, Harrison Parsons, Luke Older; Sissonville: Carson Boggs, Reed Smith; Winfield: Jack Clark, Bradley Duncan
2020 All-Cardinal Conference Girls’ Soccer Team (As selected by league coaches)
First team
Chapmanville: None: Herbert Hoover: Kaylee Chandler, Maddy Harper; Logan: Peyton Ilderton, Madison Mullins; Nitro: Abby Lacy, Lena Elkins; Poca: Devin Ord, Kaitlyn Farley; Scott: Lilly Bias, Jayden Elkins; Sissonville: Zoey McCutcheon, Amelia Compston; Wayne: None; Winfield: Ava Hall, Rylee Hinkle, Kierstyn Doss
Second team
Herbert Hoover: Courtney Dunbar, Aly Miller; Logan: Allie Burton, Emma Elkins; Nitro: Grace Cantrell, Kira Pilloud; Poca: Estrella Hernandez, Zoey Williams; Scott: Chloe Hunter, Megan Epling; Sissonville: Kennedy Jones, Teara Humphreys; Winfield: Carly Jordan, Abby Weingart, Hannah Goes
Honorable mention
Herbert Hoover: Sarah Dingess, Emma Kee; Logan: Madison Haugen, Abbie Myers, Kendra Ooten; Nitro: Carly Schmitt, Serena O’Neill; Poca: Hailey Glock, Alexis Kowalkoski; Scott: Sara Kirk, Baylee Dunlap, Alanna Tomblin; Sissonville: Sydney Farmer, Sydney Beckett; Winfield: Kate Hall, Kaitlyn Sayre, Mia Duarte
2020 All-Cardinal Conference Golf Team
Chapmanville: Hayden Farley, Andi Bledsoe; Herbert Hoover: Max Bowen, Sawyer Osborne, Bryson Beaver, Sam Phillips, Chloe Painter; Logan: Chad Burnette, Jared Burnette, Jameson Harmon, Rosey Gillette; Nitro: Austin Brooks; Poca: None; Scott: None; Sissonville: Morgan Taylor; Wayne: Cole Kiley; Winfield: Emily Redford, Brian Dailey, Andrew Johnson, Jackson Woodburn