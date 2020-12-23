While the high school basketball season is still delayed due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, a quintet of former Logan County prep hoopsters are seeing plenty of action at the collegiate level.
Chapmanville Regional High School product Obinna Anochili-Killen, a 6-foot-9 freshman at Marshall, has been a starter for the 5-1 Thundering Herd.
David Early, a 6-4 Marshall freshman from Logan High School, has also seen action.
A third county player, 6-8 redshirt freshman guard/forward Devin Collins of Chapmanville, is also on the Herd squad.
Two other former Chapmanville players are also active.
Philip Mullins, a 6-2 freshman at WVU Tech, has seen lots of action for the NAIA Golden Bears.
Andrew Shull, a 6-0 freshman guard, has been a starter at Rio Grande (Ohio), another NAIA school.
Killen, Shull, Mullins and Collins played on Chapmanville’s 2019 Class AA state championship team. Killen, Mullins and Collins were members of the Tigers’ 2018 team which also won the state title.
“Phillip, Andrew and Obinna all three of them have had super starts to their college careers,” Chapmnville coach Brad Napier said. “We are really happy for those guys. They have all started some games. Obinna has started all of the games. Phillip has started some and has been a sixth man for the others. All three of them are playing at at super high level. It doesn’t surprise me at all because off three of those guys are workers and are really competitive guys. All three will be very successful at the college level.”
Killen has started all six games for the Herd and is averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He is 15 of 35 shooting from the floor for 42.9 percent. Killen has made four 3-pointers and is 12 of 17 from the free throw line is 70.6 percent.
Killen tossed in a career high 15 points in Marshall’s 85-71 win over Robert Morris on Sunday afternoon at home.
Early and Collins have seen limited action. In 34 minutes, Early is averaging 1.7 points per game. He’s made four field goals, including one 3-pointer, and has five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Collins has seen five minutes of play and has yet to score. He has one steal.
Also on the team is Jeremy Dillon of Mingo Central.
Shull has played well for 5-5 Rio Grande.
The Red Storm most recently played at NAIA No. 20-ranked St. Frances on Sunday and lost 65-54 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Shull had 11 points in the game.
On Dec. 17 at home, Rio Grande upended the University of Pikeville, 74-59. Shull dropped in 15 points and sank a pair of key 3-pointers down the stretch.
The Red Storm were originally slated to play a pair of Division I Mid-American Conference teams this week at Ohio on Monday and at Akron on Tuesday but both of those games were canceled.
Mullins is averaging 3.0 points per game for 4-4 WVU Tech.
The Golden Bears won 73-67 at Division I Morgan State on Dec. 19 in Baltimore.
Back on Dec. 14, WVU lost 80-66 at Division I Youngstown State. Mullins had a steal in the game.
WVU Tech is off until Jan. 5 when it hosts Rio Grande and a game which will unite Mullins and Shull.