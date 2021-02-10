In just a few days, if all goes to plan, the sound of the basketballs bouncing on the area hardwoods will be heard again across Logan County and the state of West Virginia.
It’s been a long time coming and area athletes are more than eager to get things started after the long layoff.
After two delays due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, practices are scheduled to begin on Monday, February 15 for all of the boys’ and girls’ teams.
Only 13 states, including West Virginia, have yet to see their high school basketball seasons get underway with California, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Illinois, New Jersey, Colorado, New Mexico, New York and Rhode Island being the others.
All of West Virginia’s neighbors, including Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland, have been playing ball.
As of now, high school basketball season is set to begin on March 1 with the prep baseball and softball seasons slated to begin on April 12.
The winter and spring sports, however, will overlap.
The baseball/softball seasons are set to begin in mid-April and end in late June.
The Man High School boys’ basketball team, 18-6 last year in Class AA and expected to be one of the top Single-A squads in the state this season, is scheduled to tip off the season on March 5 at home against Buffalo.
The Hillbillies’ first games are at home.
Man then hosts Calhoun County on March 6, Tolsia on March 9 and Mingo Central on March 16. Home games against Logan (March 19), Sherman (March 20), Tug Valley (March 24) and Van (March 26) then follow.
The Chapmanville Regional High School boys, which were 22-2 last year before the season was shut down during the regional tournaments, are slated to tip off the season on March 5 at home against the Poca Dots.
The Tigers then host Wyoming East on March 9 and Nitro on March 12 before heading to Logan on March 16 for a big county clash against the Class AAA Wildcats.
Chapmanville had won back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2019 but were denied the opportunity at taking a third straight state crown last spring after the shutdown.
The Logan High School boys are scheduled to open season on March 5 at Corridor G rival Scott. The Wildcats then host 4A Capital on March 6 in the home opener at Willie Akers Arena. Logan follows with a road game at Sissonville on March 8, a home game vs. Poca on March 11 and a road game at Class AAAA South Charleston on March 13.
Logan was 16-8 last season and had reached the regional co-final.
The Logan girls, 10-15 last season, are slated to open the 2021 season on March 3 at home against Mingo Central. The Class AAA Lady Cats then play at Scott on March 6 and host new sectional foe Huntington St. Joe on March 8. Logan hosts Lincoln County on March 10, Scott on March 13 and Herbert Hoover on March 15.
The Chapmanville girls, led by first-year coach Kristina Gore, tip off on March 3 at home against Sherman. The Lady Tigers then play at Liberty-Raleigh on March 5, host Herbert Hoover on March 8, host Wayne on March 11 and play at Nitro on March 15.
The CRHS girls are coming off a 16-7 season.
The Man girls, 1-22 last year, are scheduled to open on March 8 at Tug Valley. The Lady Billies then play at Van on March 11 and at Tolsia on March 15.
Man’s full schedule has not yet been released.
The basketball season could end up being a chaotic one, just as the fall football season was, due to the virus threat map.
“What’s sad is that it’s going to have to be rush rush because when that color code comes out and your opponents are out most of our games are Monday and Thursday,” Logan girls’ coach Kevin Gertz said in an earlier interview. “So bam, we’ll have to go really quick to try to find a team to play on that Monday. If your Thursday game is canceled you’ve got a few days. If you find someone to play on Monday you’ve practiced for someone else.”