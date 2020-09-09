The high school football teams at Chapmanville, Logan and Man will be playing a waiting game this week.
The rest of the three school’s athletic programs will be doing the same.
The schools will be finding out whether they will be able to play or not anytime soon as the weekly county by county COVID-19 risk factor map will be updated this weekend.
As of this week eight counties, including Logan, were orange, meaning teams can practice put can’t play games. Kanawha, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Fayette, Mercer and Monroe counties were the other orange counties.
Monongalia County was red, which means no practice and no games were allowed.
All three county teams are scheduled to open up its delayed seasons on September 18, depending on the color status. Logan County and the opponents’ counties must be yellow or green in order to play.
No teams in Logan County have been able to play games yet as the county has been either red or orange.
The color-coded map is a part of the re-entry metrics and protocols issued by the WV DHHR, WVDE, and Gov. Jim Justice which assesses community transmission and determines how and when in person instruction, athletics, and other extra curricular activities are conducted at West Virginia’s in-person schools.
An orange designation, which is determined by the number of daily cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, means that games in the affected county are canceled for a week until the new map is released by the DHHR the following Saturday.
If the number of average cases in the county drops the county’s status to yellow or even green, games can resume. But for the week present, games for all programs in the county are postponed and teams are limited to practice only.
On September 18, Logan is scheduled to host Poca (Putnam County), while Chapmanville hosts Nitro (Kanawha/Putnam counties). Man is slated to play at Mingo Central.
After a delayed start, Man, Logan and Chapmanville began practices on Monday, August 31. In addition, at least 14 practices must be held in order to play.
Poca, the defending Cardinal Conference champions, played a replacement game last Friday, winning 34-6 at Class A Wheeling Central. The Dots’ home game with Greenbrier East, set for September 11, has also been wiped out.
Nitro did not play, as the Wildcats’ scheduled home game against Class AAA rival St. Albans was canceled on September 4.
Nitro’s September 11 game at home against Herbert Hoover was also scrubbed and has been rescheduled for Monday, September 14, pending on the color status of Kanawha County.
Other games involving other Cardinal Conference teams set for September 11 have also been canceled, including: Wheeling Central at Winfield; Sissonville at Scott; and St. Marys at Wayne.
Scott has reportedly picked up a game for this Saturday in a 4 p.m. road contest at Weirton Madonna.
Wayne was able to get in a game last Friday as the Pioneers won 12-6 over Scott.
Mingo Central and head coach Josh Sammons will continue their shut down after they have been dealing with an active outbreak at the school with several staff members affected.
Due to the outbreak, the Mingo County Health Department and Mingo Board of Education shut down the MCHS football and golf program for two weeks.
Mingo Central has had two football games canceled already — last Friday’s contest vs. Wyoming East and this coming Friday night’s game against Point Pleasant.
If the Miners are able to resume the season the following week they will play their first game of the season at home on September 18 against Man, of-course assuming that both counties will be permitted to play games and start in-person instruction.
Jared McCormick of the Williamson Daily News contributed to this report