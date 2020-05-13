Chapmanville Regional High School’s Andrew Shull and Obinna Killen and Logan High School’s David Early hope to get one more shot at playing a prep basketball game.
That game is the North-South All-Star Game, scheduled for Friday, June 12 at the South Charleston Community Center.
As of now, the game is set to go but the date could change due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The North-South Classic football game has already been bumped to July.
Killen averaged 20.3 points for the Tigers this year during his senior season. The Marshall University signee and Class AA First-Team-All-State pick led Chapmanville to a 22-2 campaign this year before the season was ended early due to the national shutdown.
Killen and the Tigers made it as far as the Class AA regional finals before the season was shut down. The Tigers, the two-time defending state champions, had been searching for a third straight state crown.
Shull, a University of Rio Grande signee and senior guard, averaged 16 points a game this season and was a Third-Team All-State selection by the media.
Early, who is also headed to Marshall alongside Killen, averaged 28.5 points a game this season for Logan, which ended its season at 16-8. The Wildcats had also advanced to the regional finals and were looking for their first trip to the state tournament in eight years.
Early was a First-Team All-State pick and was second in the Bill Evans Player of the Year voting. Killen was third.
Other players of note on the South All-Star team are, Jon Hamilton of Scott (23.1 ppg.) and Drew Hatfield of Mingo Central (21.2).
The North all-stars will be coached by Pendleton County’s Ryan Lambert and North Marion’s Chris Freeman. The South will be led by South Charleston’s Josh Daniel and Shady Spring’s Ronnie Olsen.
---
North All-Stars (with points per game averages):
Coltin Barr (Clay-Battelle) — 23.0
Patrick Copen (Parkersburg Catholic) — 20.0
Sheldon Everhart (Hedgesville) — 15.4
Jansen Knotts (Frankfort) — 16.0
Teddy Marshall (Martinsburg) — 18.2
K.J. McClurg (University) — 20.3
Kaden Metheny (University) — 24.9
Khori Miles (Robert C. Byrd) — 12.9
Gunner Murphy (North Marion) — 20.8
Sam Potts (Parkersburg) — 18.1
Nick Stalnaker (Bridgeport) — 18.2
Malaki Sylvia (Parkersburg South) — 18.8
South All-Stars (with points per game averages):
Obinna Anochili-Killen (Chapmanville) — 20.3
Austin Dearing (Hurricane) — 22.7
David Early (Logan) — 28.5
Elijah Edwards (Greater Beckley Christian) — 14.1
Jon Hamilton (Scott) — 23.1
Drew Hatfield (Mingo Central) — 21.2
Luke LeRose (Shady Spring) — 16.7
Torin Lochow (Huntington) — 10.0
Sean Martin (Bluefield) — 14.5
C..J. Meredith (Spring Valley) — 25.9
Andrew Shull (Chapmanville) — 16.0
Quay Sutton (South Charleston) — 21.2
Rodney Toler (St. Albans) — 14.0
Tommy Williams (Shady Spring) — 20.0