County volleyball teams facing elimination in sectionals Banner Staff Report padkins Author email Nov 3, 2021 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Chapmanville and Logan high school volleyball teams were facing elimination on Monday in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at Scott.Top seed Wayne and No. 2 seed Scott were slated to play on Monday in a winners’ bracket game.The Pioneers defeated Chapmanville 3-0 on Saturday. CRHS had opened up sectional play with a 3-2 win over county rival Logan.Scott advanced with a 3-2 win over Mingo Central on Saturday.The Lady Tigers defeated Logan 25-18, 23-25, 25-8, 23-25, 15-9, dropping the Lady Cats to 2-30 on the season.CRHS improved to 9-14 with the win. Logan was slated to take on Mingo Central in a Monday elimination match.Chapmanville (9-15) was set to play the winner of Logan/Mingo Central in another elimination match on Monday.Wayne has a 21-15 record.The sectional finals were set for Tuesday at Scott.The Man High School volleyball team was scheduled to play in the Class A sectionals on Monday at Tolsia. The Lady Billies are just 4-25 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView