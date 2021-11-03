Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Chapmanville and Logan high school volleyball teams were facing elimination on Monday in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at Scott.

Top seed Wayne and No. 2 seed Scott were slated to play on Monday in a winners’ bracket game.

The Pioneers defeated Chapmanville 3-0 on Saturday. CRHS had opened up sectional play with a 3-2 win over county rival Logan.

Scott advanced with a 3-2 win over Mingo Central on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers defeated Logan 25-18, 23-25, 25-8, 23-25, 15-9, dropping the Lady Cats to 2-30 on the season.

CRHS improved to 9-14 with the win.

Logan was slated to take on Mingo Central in a Monday elimination match.

Chapmanville (9-15) was set to play the winner of Logan/Mingo Central in another elimination match on Monday.

Wayne has a 21-15 record.

The sectional finals were set for Tuesday at Scott.

The Man High School volleyball team was scheduled to play in the Class A sectionals on Monday at Tolsia. The Lady Billies are just 4-25 on the season.

