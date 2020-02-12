STILLWATER, Okla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (14-7, 4-6 Big 12) led early, but couldn’t come away with a win, as it suffered a 60-57 loss to Oklahoma State, on Saturday afternoon, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
A pair of Mountaineers scored in double figures in the loss, as redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick netted 13 points, and sophomore forward Kari Niblack added 12 points to go along with seven rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin led the Mountaineers on the glass, collecting eight rebounds and seven points.
West Virginia opened the game on a 7-0 run, shooting 3-of-3 from the floor. Niblack scored on a baseline drive, while Gondrezick added a 3-pointer and a layup, forcing Oklahoma State to call a timeout early. OSU responded following the break with a fast-break score, but WVU countered with another triple from Gondrezick.
Following a two-minute scoring drought from both teams, the Cowgirls cut back into WVU’s lead with two scores in the paint. West Virginia did not score for the next three minutes, but freshman guard Kirsten Deans ended the scoring drought with a free throw. Oklahoma State scored once outside the paint just before the quarter ended, but WVU led 11-8 heading to the second quarter.
The Mountaineer offense got going again to start the second quarter, as Deans and redshirt freshman center Rochelle Norris scored twice and Gondrezick added another score to give WVU an 11-point lead with just over six minutes remaining in the half. The Cowgirls then countered the Mountaineers’ offensive flurry over the final six minutes of the half. West Virginia scored twice over that stretch on a jumper from Deans and free throw from Niblack, but WVU still led by a score of 24-23 at halftime.
OSU tied the game with a free throw just 45 seconds into the second half, but West Virginia reclaimed the lead with a pair of its own free throws. The two traded shots over the next minute, but the Mountaineers maintained a one-point lead. A pair of scores from Martin and Niblack helped WVU lead by three at the third-quarter media timeout.
Following a pair of scores from Oklahoma State, West Virginia used a trio of free throws from Niblack and a second-chance layup from freshman forward Esmery Martinez to take a four-point lead with just over a minute remaining in the quarter. OSU attempted to cut back into the Mountaineers’ lead with four more points at the line, but senior guard Lucky Rudd scored off a scrum to keep West Virginia out in front, 41-39, at the start of the fourth quarter.
Rudd opened the fourth with a trey, but OSU responded on the other end with a jumper and a layup to shorten the deficit to one. However, West Virginia fought back with a 3-pointer from Gondrezick and a layup from Niblack. WVU and OSU then traded a pair of triples, as Martin followed a Cowgirl 3 with one of her own. The two teams traded buckets down the stretch, as the Mountaineers’ lead was kept below five points. Ejiofor then buried a jumper at the 1:31 mark to put WVU up by four.
In the final minute of play, the Cowgirls connected on a pair of layups and two free throws to move in front of West Virginia, 58-56. Martin then fouled OSU to stop the clock, allowing the Cowgirls to tack on two more from the foul line. Martinez added a foul shot at the 0:04 mark, but it wasn’t enough, as the Mountaineers fell, 60-57.
The Mountaineers finished the game shooting 35.5 percent (22-of-62) from the floor and 27.8 percent (5-of-18) from 3-point range. Despite the loss, West Virginia edged Oklahoma State in rebounding (51-36), bench points (21-5) and points in the paint (28-20).
Oklahoma State ended the contest shooting 33.3 percent (20-of-60) from the field and just 30 percent (3-of-10) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls forced 21 Mountaineer turnovers, scoring 15 points off turnovers. OSU also tallied eight blocks in the contest.
West Virginia returns to Morgantown on Tuesday, Feb. 11, for a 7 p.m. ET, contest against Kansas State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tuesday’s game is WVU Faculty and Staff Night, as WVU employees with a valid employee I.D. can receive free admission. The game against KSU also is WVU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee night, as well as Happy Hour at concessions stands inside the WVU Coliseum. A live stream of the contest is available at WVUSports.com.
OKLAHOMA 68, WVU 58: The West Virginia University women’s basketball team fell to the Oklahoma Sooners, 68-58, on Wednesday evening at the Lloyd Noble Center, in Norman.
Sophomore forward Kari Niblack led West Virginia in scoring, with 16 points, and tallied her third double-double of the season (16 points, 10 rebounds). Niblack’s 10 boards led the team. Redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick (13 points) and redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin (12 points) also finished with 10 or more points.
Oklahoma (12-10, 5-5 Big 12) took an early lead, but the Mountaineers (14-6, 4-5 Big 12) knotted the score up on a pair of baskets from Niblack. The Sooners then got back out in front with a 3-pointer and a fast-break score to extend their lead. Gondrezick added a 3-pointer and Niblack scored on the baseline to cut into the deficit, but OU led WVU by six at the end of the first quarter.
West Virginia tacked on three points to start the second quarter, as Oklahoma led 17-11, but the Sooners’ offense kept firing and stretched their lead to nine points. The Mountaineers tacked on three more points to keep the deficit to single digits, but OU added seven points of its own to lead 27-14 at the second-quarter media timeout.
Niblack scored in the paint and from the baseline following the break to cut the deficit to nine points and get her into double figures. Freshman guard Kirsten Deans then scored on a drive from the wing and tacked one more at the line to make it an eight-point Sooner lead. Sophomore guard Madisen Smith added another score off a fast break, but OU added two more points at the line. West Virginia trailed Oklahoma, 31-23, at the half.
Martin got the Mountaineers on the board in the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but OU countered with a triple of its own. Gondrezick then sank a jumper from the wing before Martin added another triple to cut Oklahoma’s lead to five. The Sooners came right back with another 3-pointer and two more free throws to get their lead back to double digits, but senior guard Lucky Rudd responded with a score off a baseline drive. WVU trailed OU, 41-33, at the third-quarter media timeout.
Deans scored in the paint after the break. OU countered with a pair of scores, including a 3-pointer, but Niblack converted off an in-bound play to keep the deficit in single digits. After a pair of Sooner scores, Martin added two baskets of her own and Gondrezick tacked on a free throw, as the Mountaineers trailed Oklahoma, 50-43, heading into the final quarter.
Oklahoma scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to make it a 12-point game. Gondrezick provided the response for WVU, as she sank a triple with 7:45 to play. West Virginia called a timeout after OU converted in the paint one minute later. Niblack and Smith both scored for WVU over the next three minutes, as the Mountaineers trailed by seven points with five minutes to play. Oklahoma countered with two buckets of their own, but WVU answered with a pair of scores from Martinez and Gondrezick.
Four Oklahoma free throws made it an 11-point game with less than two minutes to play. Niblack scored once more in the paint with 42 seconds remaining, and Smith scored once more with 27 seconds remaining, but it wasn’t enough. Oklahoma walked away with the 68-58 victory.
WVU shot 25-of-63 (39.7 percent) from the field and made four 3-pointers. The Mountaineers held the advantage in points in the paint (34-28) and forced 23 turnovers. WVU assisted on 17 of its 25 made field goals.
Oklahoma finished 23-of-55 (41.8 percent) from the floor, including 5-of-15 (33.3 percent) from behind the arc. Ana Llanusa led OU in scoring, with 19, and was one of four Sooners to finish in double figures.