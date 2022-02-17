CRHS, CMS wrestlers win county championships Banner Staff Report padkins Author email Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 The county champion Chapmanville Regional High School wrestling team. Submitted photo The county champion Chapmanville Middle School wrestling team. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAPMANVILLE – It was a good day for the Chapmanville Regional High School and Chapmanville Middle School wrestling teams on Feb. 9.That's when the CRHS and CMS squads each won the Logan County championships.The event was held at Chapmanville Regional High School.Host CRHS and CMS completed against county rivals Logan and Man.The Chapmanville Regional High School team won its third straight county championship. The CMS wrestlers took the county title for the first time as the team competed for only the second year.Chapmanville Middle School started its wrestling team last year but due to COVID-19 and limited resources they were never able to get a good start in the program.The team was only able to attend two wrestling meets and only had seven participate.This year they had twice that many wrestlers and dominated in the county.The CRHS team is coached by Nick McCoy and CMS is coached by Zach Pridemore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Chapmanville Middle School Chapmanville Regional High School Sport School Heavy Athletics Wrestler Championship Wrestling Rival padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView