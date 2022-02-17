Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE – It was a good day for the Chapmanville Regional High School and Chapmanville Middle School wrestling teams on Feb. 9.

That's when the CRHS and CMS squads each won the Logan County championships.

The event was held at Chapmanville Regional High School.

Host CRHS and CMS completed against county rivals Logan and Man.

The Chapmanville Regional High School team won its third straight county championship.

The CMS wrestlers took the county title for the first time as the team competed for only the second year.

Chapmanville Middle School started its wrestling team last year but due to COVID-19 and limited resources they were never able to get a good start in the program.

The team was only able to attend two wrestling meets and only had seven participate.

This year they had twice that many wrestlers and dominated in the county.

The CRHS team is coached by Nick McCoy and CMS is coached by Zach Pridemore.

