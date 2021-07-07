CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School football team will be put to the test this fall.
The Tigers will be thrown to the fire as Chapmanville is scheduled to open with eight straight Cardinal Conference games before closing out with two non-league games against Mingo Central and Man.
Chapmanville, which played just five games last season and finished 2-3 in the COVID disrupted 2020 season, is slated to open the 2021 season on Aug. 27 at Sissonville.
The Tigers open with three road games in the first four weeks.
CRHS then plays a Poca on Sept. 3 before hosting Winfield on Sept. 10 in the home opener at Tiger Stadium. Chapmanville follows with a road game at Nitro on Sept. 17.
The Tigers then host rival Scott on Sept. 24, play at Herbert Hoover on Oct. 1 and close out their conference portion of the schedule on Oct. 15 at home against Wayne and Oct. 22 at county rival Logan.
Chapmanville’s last two games are out of the conference as the Tigers host Mingo Central on Oct. 29 and then host county rival Man on Nov. 5.
CRHS will be having it’s three-week summer practice period soon. This year’s summer period is in July instead of the usual time in June.
“We’ll start practicing on July 12 instead of July 5 when you are allowed to,” Chapmanville second-year coach James Barker said. “Generally the first week of July is vacation week for many around the Fourth of July. But when we get started we’re going to go hard and heavy. We’ll also be doing some 7 of 7s. This will go right into regular football practices in August. We’re not stopping. Once we get going on July we’re not stopping.”
Chapmanville will also be hosting its two football camps in July.
The Debbie Dingess Football Camp will be held at Harts Middle School on July 24.
The Jim Conley Football Camps is set for the next week on July 31 at Chapmanville.
The Tigers are also scheduled to host a home 7 on 7 football scrimmage on July 19 at Tiger Stadium which has been getting a face lift with a new home locker room.
“It will be a little bit different will all the construction going on so we’re not sure how that’s going to work but we want to have fans there,” Barker said of the 7 on 7. “We will have new locker rooms for the high school and middle school teams, but I’m sure what the fans will most appreciate, is that we are also getting new bathrooms. That’s probably the most exciting part. This will be a much needed upgrade.”
Barker said when complete, Tiger Stadium will look very good.
“We’re going to add some touches here and there and inside the locker room,” he said. “But we’re really excited about this. Once it is finished it will be one of the nicer facilities in the southern part of the state to watch a high school football game.”
The Tigers ended up playing two teams that weren’t even on the schedule last season in the age of color-coded virus maps. Both ended up in losses to North Marion (43-0) and Lincoln County (46-16).
CRHS was 2-1 in league games, topping Logan (20-6) and Nitro (38-28) and losing to Wayne (28-14).
The Tigers return starting quarterback Brody Dalton, a rising junior. Last year, Dalton was 42 of 79 passing for 740 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.
Caleb Whitt, a rising junior, led the Tigers’ balanced ground game with 60 rushes for 254 yards last season. Dalton had 124 rushing yards and a score.
Preston Smith, a rising senior, led CRHS receivers with 13 catches for 272 yards and a TD last season. Whitt snared seven passes for 103 yards.
On the defensive end, Josh Atwood led CRHS as he had 26 solo tackles, 12 assists and a sack during his senior season. Evan Plumley, a rising senior, had 22 solos and 11 assists.
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule:
Aug. 27: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: *at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: *at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24:*Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: BYE WEEK
Oct. 15: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game