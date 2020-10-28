CHAPMANVILLE — On Monday came the sudden news of the resignation of Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball coach Johnny Williamson.
Williamson coached the Lady Tigers for four years and had some success, taking the Lady Tigers as far as the Class AA regional championship game twice.
Basketball practices for the upcoming 2020-21 season are to start in just a couple weeks, and as of now, CRHS has no head coach.
“We didn’t make it to Charleston but we had a few good runs,” Williamson said.
Williamson made the official announcement on his Facebook page.
“After 15-plus years of coaching, I have decided that it is time for me to resign as the head coach of the Lady Tigers,” he said on Facebook. “Although I have very much enjoyed my time coaching, different opportunities have came and it is the right time for this decision. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to coach. I have met wonderful people and coached wonderful kids. I hope there is no inconvenience on this decision. I wish the Lady Tigers nothing but the best and look forward to hearing of there success. I look forward to what the future may hold. Thank you.”
Williamson, also a former Chapmanville volleyball coach, replaced David Williamson (no relation) as the head Lady Tigers’ coach four years ago.
Chapmanville has not reached the girls’ state tournament since 2011.
The Lady Tigers were 16-7 last season, falling 39-37 to Logan in the Class AA sectional tournament.
Chapmanville was the Cardinal Conference champions two years ago but were ousted in the regional finals.