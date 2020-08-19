Last year was a big year for the Chapmanville Regional High School golf team.
The Tigers placed second in the Cardinal Conference meet, won the county championship by clubbing Logan by 20 strokes, won the Class AA regional championship and then competed well at the state meet in Wheeling.
Two seniors, however, have been lost and they must be replaced.
“Last year we went to state and we competed very well,” Chapmanville second-year coach Eric Burnette said. “But we lost two really good seniors in Reed Dingess and JD Ferrell. They posted really good scores at state.”
Chapmanville is hoping to get the season started on August 26 with the Cardinal Conference championship meet at Big Bend.
The first five meets have been wiped out and practices have been delayed due to Logan County being deemed a “hot spot” in Gov. Jim Justice’s new color-coded COVID-19 map.
Already canceled was Chapmanville’s scheduled season opener on Tuesday vs. host Point Pleasant and Mingo Central at the Riverside Country Club in Point Pleasant.
Chapmanville’s second meet on Wednesday at Big Bend against Capital, St. Albans and Riverside, was also canceled.
The August 20 match at South Charleston’s Little Creek Country Club against host South Charleston and George Washington, will also likely be canceled as well as the August 25 meet at Twisted Gun against Mingo Central and Man.
“Everything is delayed as of right now,” Burnette said. “We are waiting to here back from the Logan County Board of Education on when to start matches from the governor. All of practices and matches are delayed until Logan County can get back to the yellow/green on the new color coded map from the governor. We only got to practice once when it was delayed.”
Golf is the ultimate social distancing sport and Burnette has encouraged his players to practice on their own.
“It is,” he said. “Every golf club and course has its own policy and guidelines that we have to follow. We are the very first sport to start so we can’t mess it up for everyone else. It’s the easiest sport to social distance. Our players have practiced on their own and have worked real hard at golf courses around the state.I’ve encouraged them to get out and practice as much as they can on their own. The Logan Country Club has been very helpful with that.”
Once practices resume and the competition begins, Chapmanville will look to its junior tandem of Andi Bledsoe and Hayden Farley, both returning juniors.
Junior newcomer Chase New and freshmen Preston McCallister and Ethan Workman round out the five player roster.
“Two of my golfers are coming back in Andi Bledsoe and Hayden Farley,” Burnette said. “We are glad to have them back. They are both really knowledgeable about the game. We also have three new players. One is an 11th-grader in Chance New. The other two are freshmen in Preston McCallister and Ethan Workman. With the new players we have to work real hard at practice to our goal which is, obviously, to compete well at regionals and advance to the state finals. That’s what my expectations are.”
Burnette said Farley and Bledoe have both shown improvement.
“Hayden is really good at the short game and he’s really improved a whole lot on that,” he said. “He’s also improved on putting. Andi has practiced and worked hard all summer. Andi has an advantage already playing off of the girls’ tees. She’s improved a lot. At our first practice she hit the ball off the tee 225 yards and she was right beside the green on a par 5. Her length is definitely her advantage. Off the tee is what she is really good at. She also plays basketball for Chapmanville.”
Golf is one of the new sports were female athletes compete with the boys.
“In golf, they are encouraging girls to come out and play,” Burnette said. “They are doing an all-girls state tournament again this year. This will be the third year. This year’s state girls’ tournament will be a Mingo Bottom Golf Club, 30-40 minutes past Charleston.”
Burnette will have some interesting encounters this season.
Down the road at Logan, Burnette’s younger brothers Jared and Chad are both members of the LHS golf team.
Chapmanville is slated to square off with Logan and Man on September 14 at the Logan Country Club and then again on September 21 in the county championship meet, also at the LCC.
“My brothers are on the Logan team Jared and Chad, so hopefully we can beat them,” Coach Burnette said. “I’m a Logan High School graduate but the Chapmanville job came open and I just went with that. I’m glad I got it.”
Next week, previews on the Man and Logan high school golf teams.
2020 Chapmanville Regional High School Golf Schedule:
Aug. 26: at Cardinal Conference meet, at Big Bend, 9 a.m.
Sept. 1: Sherman/Charleston Catholic, at Logan CC, TBA
Sept. 2: vs. Capital/Riverside/St. Albans, at Big Bend, TBA
Sept. 3: vs. Charleston Catholic/Riverside/Herbert Hoover, at Little Creek CC, TBA
Sept. 8: vs. South Charleston/Riverside/Sissonville, at Edgewood Country Club, Sissonville, TBA
Sept. 14: Man/Logan, at Logan CC, TBA
Sept. 15: Logan/Sherman/Mingo Central, at Logan CC, TBA
Sept. 17: vs. Capital/Herbert Hoover/St. Albans, at Little Creek CC, TBA
Sept. 21: Man/Logan, Logan County Championship, Logan CC, TBA
Sept. 24: vs. St. Albans/Charleston Catholic/Sherman, at Little Creek CC, TBA
Sept. 28: Class AA Regionals at Riverside CC, Point Pleasant, 9 a.m.