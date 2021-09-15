The Chapmanville Regional High School golf team had a good showing at Big Bend last Friday, taking second place in a tri-match with Riverside and Winfield.
Winfield won with a 155. Chapmanville was second with a 200. Riverside was third.
Hayden Farley and Brayden Moore led the Tigers as each shot a 47. Dylan Vance had a 50. Braxton Hensley fired a 56 and Justin Mullins had a 58.
Last Wednesday, Logan and Chapmanville played in the rain at the Logan Country Club.
Jared Burnette finished with a 48 for Logan. Jameson Harmon had a 52 and Chad Burnette a 60.
Chapmanville’s scores were unavailable.
CRHS was slated to play Logan, Sherman and St. Albans on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in a quad match at the LCC.
The Logan County championships are set for Sept. 20 at the LCC.
The Tigers then play Logan, Winfield and St. Albans on Sept. 22 at Big Bend.
Logan is set to tee off with Winfield. Sissonville and Herbert Hoover on Sept. 15 at Big Bend.
SOCCER
The Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team, coached by Jay Trump, is 0-2 on the season.
The Tigers lost 10 to nil at home to Mingo Central on Sept. 7 in the opener, then lost 6 to nil on the road at Class AAA Riverside on Sept. 11.
CRHS was slated to play at Tug Valley on Sept. 14.
The Tigers then host Poca on Sept. 18 and head to Sissonville on Sept. 21.
The Logan High School boys are 0-4 on the season.
The Wildcats last played on Sept 4 in a 9 to nil loss at home to Winfield.
Recent matches against Pikeview, and Tug Valley were canceled.
The Wildcats are slated to play at Tug Valley on Sept. 15 and at Lincoln County on Sept. 16. Logan hosts Parkersburg Catholic on Sept. 18, plays at Independence on Sept. 20 and heads to Chapmanville on Sept. 22.
The Logan girls’ soccer team has a 3-0 record.
Matches against Pikeview, Mingo Central and Ravenswood were canceled last week.
The Lady Cats, which have outscored their opponents 32-0, were slated to host Cross Lanes Christian on Sept. 14 before heading to Mingo Central on Sept. 16. Logan plays at Sherman on Sept. 21 and at Cross Lanes on Sept. 23.
VOLLEYBALL
The Chapmanville volleyball team, coached by Paula Thomas, played just once last week, falling 3-0 at Van on Sept. 8.
The Lady Tigers were slated to host Poca on Tuesday night. CRHS plays at Mingo Central on Sept. 16 and then heads to South Charleston on Sept. 18 for a tri-match against SC and Independence.
Chapmanville plays at Nitro on Sept. 21 and heads to Wayne on Sept. 22.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com