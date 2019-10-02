Defending-Class AAA state champion fell a shot short on Monday, finishing a stroke behind Capital and three behind Greenbrier East as the Cougars and Spartans punched tickets to next week’s state tournament with first and second-place finishes in the Region 3 tournament held at Pipestem.

The top two finishing teams in each region as well as the top two individuals on nonqualifying teams earned spots in the state tournament held at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling on Oct. 8-9. Reigning Class AAA medalist Joseph Kalaskey, also missed out, shooting an 81 for GW on Monday. Instead, David Bailey of Princeton (74) and GW’s Anderson Goldman (78) earned the individual qualifying spots.

“I’m disappointed for my kids,” GW coach B.J. Calabrese said. “We had a great season. We picked a real bad day to have a bad round. We gave up at least 15 strokes over the last six holes we played between the three scores we counted and that ended up costing us.”

East’s Berkley Adwell fired a 70 for medalist honors in leading the Spartans to the regional win. Joe Kramer shot 78 to lead Capital.

The ending wasn’t without controversy, however.

There was a discrepancy dealing with a hole on Kramer’s scorecard after the conclusion of the day’s round. Kramer wrote himself down for a four while playing partners questioned if it was a five. It led to deliberation, returning to the hole in question and involving officials. In the end, it was decided to take Kramer’s score, providing the one-shot difference between the Cougars and Patriots. Had the stroke been added, the teams would’ve tied. The tiebreaker would have gone to each teams’ fourth score, which would have given the Patriots second place.

Both Capital coach Michael Terry, Calabrese and GW athletic director Shawn Wheeler declined to comment.

Class AAA Region 4: Huntington’s Tanner Dorsey fired the low round of the day with a 72 and the Highlanders shot a 226 to claim the Region 4 title at Guyan Country Club. Cabell Midland finished second, earning a state tournament berth, finishing 11 shots back with a 237.

Ripley’s Andrew Manley (75) and Hurricane’s Sam White (78) earned two individual spots. It will be the White’s second straight year as an individual at the state tournament as the Redskins settled for a third-place finish, five shots behind Cabell Midland.

Class AA Region 2: Herbert Hoover’s Bryson Beaver shot a 79 to earn a qualifying spot as Robert C. Byrd (265) and Roane County (268) picked up spots in the state tournament at Stonewall Resort.

Matthew Aman of Bridgeport shot 79 to join Beaver as an individual qualifier. The Indians finished third, three shots behind the Raiders.

Beaver earned a bit of redemption after losing to Lewis County’s Ayden Wyckoff in a playoff for Region 2’s final qualifying spot a year ago.

Class AA Region 4: Chapmanville (250) and Winfield (257) pulled away for the team spots at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.

The Generals’ Chase Milbee, who made last year’s state tournament as an individual, shot the only sub-80 round with a 77 to claim medalist honors. Monday marked the first time Winfield has qualified as a team with a female player and in fact, three of the Generals’ four were girls with Kenzie Parker (89), Emily Redford (91) and Hannah Nunley (101) also playing.

Poca’s Jacob Blizzard (80) and Wayne’s Cole Kiley (88) picked up two individual spots.

Class A Region 3: Charleston Catholic will return to Oglebay Resort as Evan Sayre (81), Bryce Helmick (82) and David Zackwieja (87) pushed the Irish to a regional trophy at Lewisburg Elks Country Club.

Catholic (250) held off Webster County by four strokes and the Highlanders will travel to Wheeling next week. Pocahontas County’s David Gibb (76) and Greenbrier West’s Ethan O’Dell (84) picked up the region’s two individual berths.