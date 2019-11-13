MAN — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ volleyball team fell short of the Class AA state tournament with a pair of recent losses.
Chapmanville fell 3-1 to Scott last Wednesday in the sectional championship match, then lost to Point Pleasant on Saturday in the regionals.
Scott ended up falling to Winfield in the regionals and were also ousted.
The Lady Tigers, coached by Paula Thomas, closed out the season with a 17-15 mark.
Chapmanville was 4-2 in the double-elimination sectional tourney, scoring wins over Lincoln County (3-0), Logan (3-0), Man (3-1) and Mingo Central (3-0). The other loss was a 3-1 setback to the Miners. Point Pleasant is 30-2 on the season, while Winfield is 36-14-2. Point Pleasant won the regional championship with a 3-1 win over the Generals.
Both advance to the upcoming state tournament at the Charleston Civic Center this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16.
