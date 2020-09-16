CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team hope to get a chance to play soon.
With the season delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lady Tigers have been hard at work at practice since the end of August.
Chapmanville hopes to get the green light to play as its scheduled opener is set for September 22 in a home tri-match with Nitro and Man.
Chapmanville lost five seniors due to graduation from last year’s team, including hitter KK Davis and diggers Mikki Conley and Cameron Dodrilll. Alexis Toler and Hannah Killen also graduated.
The Lady Tigers finished 17-13 last season, going 4-2 in the Class AA sectional tournament and then falling in the regional tourney. CRHS lost 3-1 to Scott in the sectional finals after scoring wins over Lincoln County (3-0), Logan (3-0), Man (3-1) and Mingo Central (3-0). The other loss was a 3-1 setback to the Miners.
Returning seniors Megan Sutphin and Emma Bush are set to lead the 20-member team this season.
“We are really hoping we get to compete this season,” Chapmanville coach Paula Thomas said. “We graduated four starters and our libero this past year. Returning seniors are Megan Sutphin and Emma Bush. They are both solid setters.”
The Lady Tigers look to be strong on the front line with 5-foot-10 junior Hollee Blair.
“She is our primary hitter,” Thomas said. “She has a lot of power at the net.”
Junior Baylee Belcher also figures into the Lady Tigers’ plans.
“She is versatile and can really play any position,” Thomas said.
Also on the roster is junior Jayanna Claire.
The sophomores are: Jocelyn Arthur; Isabella Belcher; Makayla Crum; Tianna Ferrell; Latosha Perry; and Mikayla Vance.
Nine freshmen are on the roster including: Jaylin Adams; Karlie Adkins; Hollie Bell; Amber Browning; Kaylee Leslie; Kayla Mooney; Erica Sigmon; Chloe Thompson; and Madison Workman.
“I’m still evaluating players to finish our starting lineup,” Thomas said.
The delayed start to practices and the season and the uncertainty surrounding the virus numbers and the weekly color-coded maps has been a setback.
CRHS was set to find out on Saturday if it would be allowed to play this week.
Logan County has recently been red (no practice, no games) and orange (no games but practice allowed). If yellow or green, CRHS will get the go-ahead to play.
“The two-week delay Logan County had in beginning practice set us back a bit,” Thomas said.
If the season begins, CRHS hopes to have a successful abbreviated fall campaign.
“We have some athletic sophomores returning and several promising freshmen. I expect us to be competitive in the Cardinal Conference and make it to the regionals again this year. Naturally, our goal is to make it to the state tournament,” Thomas said.
2020 Chapmanville Regional High School
Volleyball Schedule:
Sept. 22: Nitro, Man, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Wayne, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29: at Logan, vs. Logan and Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1: Van, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5: Herbert Hoover, Wayne, Logan, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6: at Poca, vs. Poca, Winfield, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Scott, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15: Scott, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Cardinal Conference Tournament, TBA
Oct. 19: at Van, 6 p.m.
Oct. 20: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
Oct. 27: at Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29: Poca, 6 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com