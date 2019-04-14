CRHS's Alec Stowers gets 100th career win 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Submitted photo Chapmanville Regional High School tennis athlete Alec Stowers was honored recently for reaching 100 wins for his prep career. Stowers is pictured with CRHS head coach Geoff Saunders, left, and assistant coach Chris Kidd, right. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Addcomment Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Recent Obituaries Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView