CHAPMANVILLE - Chapmanville Regional High School will be well represented at this weekend's Class AA state track and field meet, which is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the University of Charleston's Laidley Field.
Going to state from Chapmanville are Zach Lamb, Jordan Kish, Kaylee Blair and Kevin Hanshaw.
Lamb, a senior and also a member of the Chapmanville soccer team, is scheduled to compete in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Lamb qualified for the state meet by winning the Class AA Region 4 events with times of 11.69 and 23.60 respectively.
Kish, a senior, and member of Chapmanville's back-to-back Class AA state champion basketball teams, qualified for the state meet in the high jump where he leapt 5 feet 7 inches in last week's regional meet.
Blair, also a senior and a girls' basketball player for the Lady Tigers hoop squad, advanced to state in both the shot put and the discus. Blair threw personal bests in both events in the regionals with a discus toss of 107 feet 1 inch and a shot put heave of 32 feet 5.5 inches.
Hanshaw, a sophomore and also a member of the Chapmanville football team, will be competing in Charleston in both the shot put and the discus. Hanshaw qualified for the state meet with a throw of 121 feet 9 inches in the discus and 44 feet 3 inches in the shot put.
The CRHS track team is coached by Zach Belcher.
