CHAPMANVILLE — With a late start and a new coach, the Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team will be getting under way soon.
The Tigers, fielding a co-ed team this year, opens the season on Sept. 7 at home against Mingo Central.
Chapmanville’s new coach is Jay Trump, who last coached CRHS two years ago. Valerie Thompson, who coached Chapmanville in last year’s abbreviated season, had resigned earlier in the year.
Chapmanville has 21 athletes on the soccer team but many are young, so Trump expects this to be a rebuilding year.
“We have a bunch of freshmen that came up from Harts,” Trump said. “We also had a few come up from Chapmanville Middle School. I’m still trying to get a feel of them and the team to be honest. There’s a lot of new faces and I’ve been out of it for two years. There are some older kids who are seniors that I know but we have a lot of new freshman players. A lot of our girls are young too.”
Trump said he’s been trying to get his younger players to show some grit.
“I trying to get them to understand that they can make contact and to not be timid,” he said. “You have as much right to the ball as the next player and if they try to move you off the ball you should stand your ground, so we are trying to get them used to the physicality of the sport.”
Dillon Holton, a senior, will be Chapmanville’s goal keeper.
Senior Nate Pritchard is also back for CRHS.
Bryson Adkins, a junior, returns as a mid-fielder and defender.
Bennet Casey, a junior, will play all other as a mid-fielder, defender and striker.
Keith and Julie Campbell, senior siblings, played last year and are back.
“They are both high spirited and ready to play,” Trump said.
Shane Gillum, a newcomer from Harts and a striker, also expects to see some action.
Rounding out the roster are: seniors Sierra Jones, Bryanna Marcum and Brycen Tomblin; juniors Nathanial Blankenship and Kia Toler; sophomores Jackson Kirk, Jacob Williamson, Damon Moore and Sebastian Carrillo; and freshmen Hunter Adams, Erin Workman, Ethan Pansera, Addyson Vance, Lexi Ellis and Seth Freeman.
Trump said he hopes the strength in numbers will help the Tigers this fall.
“Two years ago, I played the entire season with only nine players and that made it hard for everybody,” he said.
Chapmanville has only 12 games on its schedule.
CRHS last two games when the Man High School soccer team folded for 2021.
During one stretch from Sept. 11-22, the Tigers have five matches.
Trump’s son, Xavier, a former Chapmanville player, will be an assistant coach.
“He’s been a big help to the team,” Jay Trump said. “I couldn’t ask for a better helper.”
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School Soccer Schedule:
Sept. 7: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Riverside, 10 a.m.
Sept. 14: at Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18: Poca, 11 a.m.
Sept. 21: at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22: Logan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Scott, 7 p.m..
Sept. 28: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29: at Logan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Nitro, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Herbert Hoover, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: Winfield, 6 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.