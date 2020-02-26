CHAPMANVILLE — The fifth season of Tiger Swim has concluded and there have been many milestones met along the way.
The team started with nine swimmers and ended the season with a team of four students who had very successful swim seasons, Chapmanville Regional High School coach Linley Marcum said.
Senior Connor Marcum finished the season with a season best 1:09.99 in the 100-yard backstroke at the Region IV tournament on Feb. 8.
He achieved a season best time of 1:01.69 in the 100 freestyle on Jan. 11 at the Hatfield/McCoy Invitational, and a season best and personal best time of 0:27.61 in the 50 freestyle on Jan. 25 at the Fast Water Invitational.
Over his career, Marcum’s other personal best times include: 1:00.24 in the 100 freestyle on Jan. 26, 2019 at the 2019 Cardinal Conference Championship, 2:22.48 in the 200 freestyle on Dec. 17, 2016 at the 2016 Huntington High Invitational, 1:08.16 in the 100 backstroke on Feb. 2, 2019 at the 2019 High School Region IV Meet, and 1:28.98 in the 100 Breaststroke on Dec. 15, 2018 at the 2018 WILD Winter Blast.
Marcum, who is the first swimmer in Logan County to sign with a college for a swim scholarship, will swim for Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, in the 2020-2021 season.
His parents, Linley and Chris Marcum, coach Chapmanville Regional High School’s swim team.
“Connor has been a good, all-around swimmer for the team,” Linley Marcum said “He will certainly be missed on the team next season. He has been a good example to his teammates and has been a big help to me as a coach. He leaves very big shoes to fill next season.”
Sophomore Alex Carver finished the season with a trip to the WV State Swim Championship in Morgantown on Feb. 20-21.
He qualified for the state championship with a time of 2:21.04 in the 200 individual medley, and with a time of 1:12.43 in the 100 breaststroke at the 2020 High School Region IV Meet on Feb. 8.
At the WV State Swim Championships, Carver achieved a season best and personal best time of 2:18.17 in the 200 individual medley and finished 14th, which earned him a position as alternate in the final races on the second day of the state championship.
Carver is the first CRHS swimmer to advance to the second day of competition in the history of the CRHS swim team. He also achieved a season best and personal best time of 1:11.04 in the 100 breaststroke and finished 17th but did not qualify for the second day of competition in the breaststroke.
“I feel like I finally reached my goal for the season,” Carver said when asked about how he felt when he found out he would be competing at the WV State Swim Championship. He said he does plan to swim during the summer season to prepare for the 2020-21 season with CRHS Tiger Swim.
He says, “I feel like swimming has impacted my life a lot and I truly love the sport.”
When asked what his plans were for the 2020-21 season, Carver said “My plans for the 2020-21 season is to drop time, (and) try to go under a minute in (the) 100 butterfly, go about 1:07 in (the) 100 breaststroke, make it to states, then make state finals.”
Carver will be a junior in the 2020-21 CRHS Tiger Swim season.
Carver also achieved a season best time of 0:56.45 in the 100 freestyle at the Hatfield/McCoy Invitational on Jan. 11, a season best time of 2:17.56 in the 200 freestyle at the 2019 CMHS High School Invitational on Nov. 16, 2019, and a season best time of 1:06.59 in the 100 butterfly at the Fast Water Invitational on Jan. 25.
“Alex is a worker, and I foresee big things in his future when it comes to swimming,” coach Linley Marcum said. “He will achieve his goals, I am confident, because he has the drive and the hunger to chase after them and work hard for them. With his work in the pool this summer leading up to the high school season, I feel like Alex will be well-prepared to take on the state next season.”
Sophomore Lauren Workman worked hard and improved throughout her 2019-20 season after a slow start. She finished the season with a season best and personal best time of 0:31.26 in the 50 freestyle on Jan. 11 at the Hatfield/McCoy Invitational, and a season best of 1:30.00 in the 100 breaststroke on February 1 at the Cardinal Conference Championships.
“I look forward to seeing where Lauren can go in the 2020-2021 season,” coach Marcum said. “She works hard in the water and is a wonderful teammate on the deck. I think that, if she continues to work hard, her times will only go down in the future. She’s an integral part of the team, and I look forward to working with her next season. I’m excited to see what she can do.”
Workman will be a junior during the 2020-21 season.
Freshman Dawson Quick had a big debut season with CRHS Tiger Swim, steadily improving his times throughout the 2019-20 season. Quick finished his inaugural season with a season best and personal best time of 0:29.84 in the 50 freestyle on Feb. 1 at the 2020 Cardinal Conference Championships, and a season best and personal best time of 1:08.64 in the 100 freestyle on Feb. 8 at the 2020 High School Region IV Meet.
“Dawson is another swimmer who has had a spectacular season,” coach Marcum said. “He has consistently lowered his times throughout the season and has been a hard worker and a dedicated member of the team. I am also excited about what Dawson can achieve in the upcoming 2020-20201 season, and I think he can develop into a region-wide contender in the coming years with continued hard work.”
Quick will be a sophomore during the 2020-21 season.
CRHS coaches are optimistic about the 2020-21 season.
“I think that, if our three returning swimmers continue to work hard and improve, we will send three swimmers to the state meet instead of just one,” coach Linley Marcum said. “Our numbers may have reduced throughout this season, but I believe that we’ll rebuild in the 2020-21 season, and we’ll have a great group of new swimmers for the upcoming season.”
When asked what he would say to students interested in joining the swim team, Alex Carver said, “I would tell them to try it, and it’s really fun.” Carver continued, saying, “Everyone is really nice in this sport and supportive. I would like everyone to try it because when you have more people on a team it can make a difference in practicing.”
Coach Linley Marcum agreed, saying, “CRHS Tiger Swim, and swimming as a competitive sport, is a sport for everyone. No one sits on the bench, and everyone gets the chance to show what they can do during meets. I don’t have winners or losers on my team; we get excited when our teammates place in the top ten, sure, but I get more excited about that struggling swimmer who cuts 1/10th of a second after working hard.”
The CRHS Tiger Swim team will begin their sixth season in October of 2020.
Both coaches would like to thank all those who support the team throughout their season, including the Chief Logan Rec Center, the Logan County Board of Education, and the teachers and administrators at Chapmanville Regional High School.