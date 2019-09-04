The Chapmanville Regional High School golf team took second place on Aug. 28 at the Cardinal Conference championship meet at the Big Bend Golf Course at Tornado.
Chapmanville, coached by first-year mentor Eric Burnette, finished with a 364, behind Herbert Hoover, which won the title with a 334.
Chapmanville's Reed Dingess was the medalist as he shot an 89. J.D. Ferrell and Hayden Farley were two strokes behind as both fired a 91. Andi Bledsoe had a 93 and Jacob Blair a 128.
Logan took sixth in the meet with a 426. Jared Burnette led the way with a 101, while Chad Burnette had a 103 and Branson Gore a 110. Reece Carden had a 112 and Ethan Carter a 115.
Mingo Central took seventh place with a 439. The Miners were led by Nathan May's 89. Jacob May had a 93.
Herbert Hoover was led by Bryson Beaver's 78. Sawyer Osbourn had an 81 and Sam Phillips an 84.
Winfield took third with a 374 and the Generals were led by Chase Milbee's 76.
Jacob Blizzard fired an 82 to lead Poca which took fourth place with a 413.
Wayne was fifth with a 418 as Cole Kiley led the way with an 80.
Sissonville was in eighth place. Nitro and Scott did not field teams for the meet.
Chapmanville returned to the links on Aug. 29 and won a three-team meet at the Twisted Gun Golf Course at Wharncliffe.
The Tigers had a 137, topping Mingo Central (146) and Riverside (161).
Farley led CRHS with a 42. Dingess had a 45, Brandon Hand a 50, Kevin Hanshaw a 51, Levi Bailey a 56 and Bledsoe a 58.
Nathan May led Mingo with a 47 and Jacob May a 48.
