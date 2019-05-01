HD Media
LOGAN - The Chapmanville Tigers tennis team continued its strong season this past week at the Cardinal Conference tennis tournament, as they walked away with three champions and a runner-up finish following a 17-3 regular season for the girls, and a 12-win season for the boys team.
At the conference tournament held in Logan last week, the Tigers got to the semifinals or better in 10 of the 14 brackets they were in and picked up a championship in number three doubles from the team of Mackenzie Phipps and Piper Dalton, as they knocked off Mingo Central in the semifinals 8-0, and then defeated Logan 8-3 in the championship.
Phipps and Dalton are undefeated on the season, posting a mark of 22-0 going into the regional tournament this week as the top team in the region.
Head coach Geoff Saunders said this is a spectacular accomplishment in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season.
"Mackenzie and Piper have been absolutely spectacular this season," Saunders said. To go through the entire season in Region IV without a loss and to continue that through unquestionably one of the toughest conferences in the state and win the title is remarkable. These two young ladies have been a shining star in a season that was supposed to be a rebuild. 22-0 says it all. I am beyond proud. Piper is playing her first ever season of tennis and has shown continuing improvement from match to match."
Assistant coach and head coach of the Chapmanville Middle School program Chris Kidd said Phipps and Dalton have come a long way in a short amount of time.
"To go undefeated in this region in any position is extremely difficult to do," Kidd said. "This is the toughest region in the state and Mackenzie and Piper have beaten a lot of really good teams to put themselves in this position. They've worked so hard to get this opportunity. Mackenzie has been with me for six years now and is one of the toughest competitors you'll ever see on a tennis court. She's got a quiet confidence about herself and loves proving people wrong, and that fire is what drives her. And for Piper to have only started playing last summer, she has done an amazing job since coming to us from softball and has really pushed herself hard to get to the level she's out to be able to compete with these girls.
"She could barely get the ball in play last summer, and now she's developed into one of the best players at her position in the state, which says a lot about her work ethic. I'm so happy for both of them, and they're two of the best kids you could ever hope to be around."
On the boy's side, the number one doubles team of Alec Stowers and Levi Adkins defeated Logan in the semifinals before falling to Winfield in the finals to place second in the conference tournament.Stowers would bounce back in singles, as he eliminated Herbert Hoover in the semifinals 8-0 while committing only four errors in the match, and then romped his way to the title in the championship match over Nitro 8-1 after winning 12 of the first 13 points to start the match.
Stowers, who picked up his 100th career win earlier this season, now has four conference titles to add to his legacy, as he is now tied for the second most conference titles in school history.
"Alec Stowers has become synonymous with Champion," Saunders said. "He has continued to win throughout his career. In his freshman and sophomore seasons he reached the state semifinals, becoming the first Chapmanville boy to reach that round. This year he won his 100th career match, becoming the fastest to reach that milestone in Chapmanville tennis history. His championship in the Cardinal Conference Tournament is yet another accomplishment we have come to expect from him."
Coach Kidd said it's an incredible achievement for such a devoted player.
"Alec has always been one of the most devoted, focused, and hard-working players I've ever coached," Kidd said. "Even in sixth grade he wanted to be the best and has been an incredible student of the game. He's always working, strategizing, and trying to find ways to better his game. The heart he shows and his disgust when he doesn't feel he's done his best is remarkable. He's amazingly talented and a tough competitor, but on top of all of this, he is a wonderful young man. He works hard in school and is an honor student, and he's a very polite and respectful person.
"His family is top notch, and his sister was very similar in a lot of ways. I'm so glad they've had each other to push the other over the years, and it's developed a tremendous work ethic in the both of them. We've been very fortunate to have him play for this program for six years, and I'm grateful to have such a fun person around every day who helps make these kids as entertaining and funny as they are."The Tigers will begin regional tournament play this week at Logan High School starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.