NAUGATUCK - Sierra Cook was on fire on Wednesday evening at Tug Valley as she tossed a one-hitter in the Chapmanville Regional High School softball team's 10-0 over the Lady Panthers at Naugatuck.
Cook struck out 10 and walked just one batter in a six-inning worksheet.
Tug Valley's only hit was a single from freshman losing pitcher Autumn Hall.
Ashleigh Mahon, Chapmanville's freshman catcher, had a big night at the plate as she was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, her fourth of the season. Mahon hit two home runs earlier in the season in the Lady Tigers' 9-1 home win over Tug Valley.
Senior Bailey Parsons was 2-for-3 for CRHS, while Jenna Barker added a double.
Shea Pridemore, Cook, Tabitha Adkins and Tonya McCormick had singles for Chapmanville.
Chapmanville (14-10) was scheduled to host Nitro on Thursday and then host Lincoln County on Friday, both weather permitting.
Next week, the Lady Tigers are set to play in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 softball tournament at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin. CRHS is the four-time defending sectional champions.
Host LCHS has the top seed, with Chapmanville second. Winless Mingo Central is the sixth and last seed. Man, Logan and Scott are the third, fourth and fifth seeds, however, it was undetermined as of Thursday morning where the Lady Billies, Lady Cats and Lady Hawks would fall.
The sectionals are set to begin on Tuesday, April 30 with the 3/6 and 4/5 games at 6 and 8 p.m. respectively.
Lincoln County and Chapmanville have first round byes and are slated to play on Wednesday, May 1.
Lincoln County would play the 4/5 winner on May 1 at 6 p.m. Chapmanville is set to face the 3/6 winner at 8.
WESTSIDE 8, LOGAN 0: The Logan High School softball team fell to 7-18 on the season with Wednesday's 8-0 loss at Westside.
Westside led 1-0 after two innings, then broke the game open by scoring four runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 8-run mercy rule.
Raegan Quick had a double for Logan. Ashlyn Conley and Alera Messer each had singles.
Westside outhit the Lady Cats 7-3.
Chloe Bryant pitched for Logan, tossing four innings and allowing eight runs (six earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Logan is scheduled to play host to Point Pleasant on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and to Scott on Saturday at 1 p.m
LINCOLN COUNTY 11, MAN 7: The Man High School softball team dropped to 7-9 on the season with Tuesday's 11-7 loss at Class AA sectional foe Lincoln County.
No further details were available on the game.
Man was scheduled to play at Tug Valley on Thursday, weather permitting. The Lady Billies host Wyoming East on Friday at 5:30 p.m., also weather permitting.
The regular season finale is Saturday at 1 p.m. at home against Fayetteville.
The Class AA sectionals are slated to begin on Tuesday, April 30 at Lincoln County.
