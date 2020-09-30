CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team is off to a 6-0 start to the delayed 2020 season.
Last Thursday, the Lady Tigers beat county rivals Logan and Man by identical 2-0 scores.
Then on Friday and Saturday, Chapmanville played Logan and Man two more times each, defeating the Lady Billies 2-1 and Logan 2-0 on both days.
“I’m very proud of how well our ladies are playing considering how much down time they have endured,” Chapmanville coach Paula Thomas said. “I hope we are able to have a full season so they can reach their full potential.”
CRHS was slated to play a tri-match at Logan on Tuesday against the host Lady Cats and Mingo Central. Then on Wednesday, the Lady Tigers host Tug Valley at 6 p.m.
Soccer
LOGAN 3, CHAPMANVILLE 0: The Logan High School boys’ soccer team opened its 2020 season with a 3-0 at Chapmanville on Saturday.
Noah McNeely booted in two goals for Logan, while Jamari Turner had one.
Logan, coached by Labern Jenkins, is scheduled to play three games this week on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Wildcats play at Mingo Central on Thursday and Saturday at Man.
Chapmanville, coached by Valerie Turner, plays Tug Valley on Saturday. CRHS is fielding a single co-ed team this year.
The Man High School soccer team was slated to open its season on Tuesday at Mingo Central. Man then plays at Logan on Saturday. The Billies are coached by Jeff Gore.
The Logan High School girls’ soccer squad is set to open the season at Mingo Central on Thursday. The Lady Cats host Mingo on Saturday in a rematch.