CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team notched a pair of wins this past week and improved to 9-3 on the season.
Back on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Chapmanville topped Tug Valley at home, 25-16, 25-23, 26-26.
The Lady Tigers also split on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Oak Hill, beating the host Red Devils, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13 and also falling to Summers County, 25-16, 25-14.
Then on Saturday, Chapmanville lost to Mingo Central, 25-22, 23-25, 12-25, and 24-26.
“Mingo is always competitive with us,” Lady Tigers’ coach Paula Thomas said. “We’re usually pretty evenly matched. We have to find a way to beat them next time. They are a sectional opponent, so that loss really hurt us.”
In the win over Tug Valley, Chapmanville’s Hollie Bell got CRHS off to a great start by serving 14 straight points with three of those being aces.
“She got on another hot streak in the third game of the match and served six straight points with two aces,” Thomas said.
Hollee Blair led the team in kills. Baylee Belcher also had several kills. Megan Sutphin and Emma Bush provided consistency with their serves and solid court play.
“Chloe Thompson is coming along as a blocker and outside hitter. Mikayla Vance and Claire Dingess led the team in digs from the back row,” Thomas said.
In the tri-match at Oak Hill, CRHS had mixed results.
“That match was a late addition to our schedule also, due to our gold color status. We really didn’t know anything about either team, so we didn’t know what to expect,” Thomas said. “We got off to a slow start with Summers County. They are a tough team that frequently goes to States. We dug ourselves a hole against Oak Hill, but the girls didn’t give up. I’m proud of their tenaciousness and mental toughness.”
Chapmanville was slated to host Logan and Wayne on Monday night at home.
No Logan or Man results were made available to The Logan Banner.