The first leg of the county wrestling championships has gone to Chapmanville Regional High School.
Chapmanville beat Logan 51-22 and then defeated Man 54-18 last Wednesday in a county tri-match at Man. Logan downed Man 42-12 in the other match.
CRHS currently sits with 105 points, while Logan has 64 and Man 30.
The second leg of the county championships are set for March 30 at Logan as the Tigers, Billies and Wildcats will grappled with each other again.
Then on April 2 at Chapmanville, the trio of teams meet for a third time.
CRHS was slated to take part in the St. Marys quad meet on Saturday. Chapmanville hosts a home quad meet on Wednesday and travels to Berkeley Springs on March 13. The Tigers then head to Princeton for a quad meet on March 16.
Logan was slated to host Poca and Mingo Central on Tuesday before hosting Nitro, Pikeview and Lewis County on March 20.
Man was scheduled to travel to Belfry, Ky., on Saturday and then to Logan on Tuesday. Man hosts River View and Pikeview on March 13.