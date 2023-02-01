Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville Regional High School senior Emma Muncy will continue her athletic career playing softball at the University of Pikeville. Muncy’s signing was held late Friday morning in the CRHS auditorium in front of friends, family, and current and former teammates, teachers, and coaches. During the signing, she was surrounded by her parents, Richard and Stephanie Muncy, as well as UPike head softball coach Robert Staggs.

— Logan Banner

