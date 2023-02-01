Chapmanville Regional High School senior Emma Muncy, center, signs to play softball at the University of Pikeville during a ceremony in the school’s auditorium Friday, Jan. 27. From left, Stephanie Muncy, UPike head softball coach Robert Staggs, Muncy, and Richard Muncy.
Chapmanville Regional High School senior Emma Muncy officially signed to play softball at the University of Pikeville during a ceremony in the school's auditorium Friday, Jan. 27. From left, Stephanie Muncy, UPike head softball coach Robert Staggs, Emma Muncy, and Richard Muncy.
Chapmanville Regional High School senior Emma Muncy, center, signs to play softball at the University of Pikeville during a ceremony in the school’s auditorium Friday, Jan. 27. From left, Stephanie Muncy, UPike head softball coach Robert Staggs, Muncy, and Richard Muncy.
Chapmanville Regional High School senior Emma Muncy officially signed to play softball at the University of Pikeville during a ceremony in the school's auditorium Friday, Jan. 27. From left, Stephanie Muncy, UPike head softball coach Robert Staggs, Emma Muncy, and Richard Muncy.
Chapmanville Regional High School senior Emma Muncy will continue her athletic career playing softball at the University of Pikeville. Muncy’s signing was held late Friday morning in the CRHS auditorium in front of friends, family, and current and former teammates, teachers, and coaches. During the signing, she was surrounded by her parents, Richard and Stephanie Muncy, as well as UPike head softball coach Robert Staggs.