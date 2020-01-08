The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team did some criss-crossing over the weekend.
The Tigers, which have already played this season in South Carolina and have out-of-state showcases yet to be played in Pittsburgh and also in Bristol, Virginia, did some serious travel with back-to-back games in Wheeling and Beckley.
The results were the same, however, as the Class AA No. 1-ranked Tigers picked up two more wins, taking a 61-48 win at Class AAA Wheeling Park on Friday and then making the long journey downstate on Saturday to Beckley as Chapmanville defeated Bluefield in the New River CTC Invitational at the Raleigh County Armory.
Chapmanville, the two-time defending Class AA state champions, saw its in-state winning streak increased to 53 games dating back to the 2017 season and improved to 7-1 overall.
The Tigers, also riding a seven-game winning streak, opened the season with a 47-38 overtime loss to Christ Church, North Carolina, on Dec. 14 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Chapmanville was coming off four straight wins over the holidays in home tournaments. The Tigers were crowned champions of their own Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament with a 107-48 whitewash over Beth Haven Christian.
In the Bluefield game, senior All-State center and Marshall University signee Obinna Anochil-Killen led the way with a double-double performance of 21 points and 12 rebounds. He was 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added a block and a steal.
Philip Mullins had 20 points and Andrew Shull 14. Mullins also pulled down nine rebounds and had four steals. Isaiah Smith and Hunter Jeffery added two points each. Brody Dalton had one point.
Braeden Crews had 22 points to lead Bluefield. Jahiem House added 10 points.
Chapmanville outrebounded the Beavers 34-29.
The Tigers made 18 of 47 shots from the floor for 38.8 percent. Bluefield made 20 of 50 shots for 40 percent. CRHS was 22 of 28 from the foul line for 78.6 percent while the Beavers were 9 of 14 for 64.3 percent.
The game was tied 16-all after one and the Tigers led 26-21 at the half and 42-33 after three.
In the Wheeling Park game, Mullins paced the Tigers with 22 points. He made a trio of treys, had four rebounds and also two assists and two steals.
Killen had a double-double with 17 points and 14 boards. He also recorded six blocked shots and four steals and sank two 3-pointers.
Smith added 10 points, while Shull had nine and Colton Craddock two. Smith also had a pair of 3s.
Alex Vargo led the Patriots with 21 points. Xavier Morris had 13 and Travis Zimmerman 10. Shaheed Jackson led Park on the boards with nine. DJ Saunders, Vargo and Zimmerman all had seven rebounds. Jackson also had four steals.
Wheeling Park outrebounded Chapmanville 37-34. The Tigers were 23 of 54 shooting for 42.6 percent. The Patriots made 20 of 54 of its field goals for 37 percent.
Chapmanville was 8 of 22 from 3-point land and 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Park was 2 of 8 from the 3-point arc and 6 of 12 from the charity stripe.
Wheeling Park led 17-14 after one quarter and 30-27 at the half. The Tigers then outpointed the Patriots 18-11 in the third to grab a 45-41 lead. Chapmanville’s 16-7 edge in the fourth put the game away.
The Tigers were slated to host Mingo Central on Tuesday night.
CRHS then heads to Pittsburgh to play in the Pittsburgh Jamfest on Saturday. The Tigers play Aspire Academy out of Louisville, Kentucky.
The Tigers travel to No. 3-ranked and county rival Logan in a showdown game on Jan. 14.