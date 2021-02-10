The months of April and May should be a busy time for the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team.
The Tigers are scheduled to play 32 games over a condensed seven-week regular season, beginning with the April 13 opener at home against the Nitro Wildcats.
This year, the high school baseball season is set to begin two weeks later than normal in mid-April instead of the usual late March start.
The Tigers, and every other prep team in the state of West Virginia, have not played a game in two years after the entire 2020 season was canceled due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Chapmanville is slated to have many interesting matchups during the 2021 season schedule, which was just recently released.
After the Opening Day game against Nitro, the Tigers then play two more Cardinal Conference home games at Ted Ellis Field against Winfield on April 15 and Sissonville the following night.
The Tigers are then off to the Scott High School Wooden Bat Tournament on April 17 where Chapmanville is set to play the Sherman Tide and the host Scott Skyhawks.
Other games highlight the Chapmanville season as the Tigers are set to play a home-and-away series against county rivals Man and Logan.
The Tigers also host Class AAA George Washington on April 19 and have single games against new opponents Ripley and Oak Hill.
Chapmanville once again is set to host the Daffer Memorial Tournament on May 14-15, where the Tigers are set to play host to the Wayne Pioneers and the Point Pleasant Big Blacks.
The annual tournament honors the late Larry Coffindaffer Jr., a former Tiger great who played on Chapmanville’s 1997 Class AA state championship team and also the outstanding 1998 squad before playing at Marshall University. Daffer’s father, Larry Coffindaffer Sr., passed away last year as did former legendary Coach Ted Ellis, the Chapmanville ballpark’s namesake.
The 2021 baseball season will bring change for the Tigers, which will be placed in a new five-team Class AA sectional alongside holdovers Logan, Scott and Mingo Central and new team Wayne.
The Pioneers had been a longtime regional opponent in Double-A and played the Tigers many times over the years in the regional tourney.
Logan, Scott and Mingo Central were in the Tigers’ old six-team Class AA sectional with Man and Lincoln County. Man heads down to Single-A this spring, while LCHS is back up in the 3A ranks.
The post-season is slated to begin at the end of May with the start of the sectional tourney. The regional and state tourneys will follow. The state tournament is set to get under way on June 24 and be played at once again at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park. Normally, the state tourney is held the first weekend of June.
“It’s going to be interesting to see because we will lose a week or more of time,” Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes said. “But we will still be able to play 32 regular season games. On top of overlapping with basketball we’ll have to get four or five games in in a week in order to get to 32 games. Normally, our sectionals will start the second week of May. This year, they are the last week of May. That’s good weather-wise because it will be much warmer for baseball. The state tournament this time will begin on June 24. We’ll have better weather.”
The Tigers hope to build this year on returning players from two years ago and two classes of younger athletes. This year’s sophomores, along with the incoming freshmen, have not played a single inning of varsity ball.
One of Chapmanville’s top players, Casey Hurley, transferred to Man. Hurley, a Class AA First-Team All-State pick and First-Team All-Conference selection from 2019, hit .460 during his sophomore season with 32 RBI and just five strikeouts in 100 plate appearances.
Evan Plumley is one of the Tigers’ top returning players.
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Baseball Schedule:
April 13: *Nitro, 7 p.m.
April 15: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
April 16: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 17: vs. Sherman (Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott), noon
April 17: at Scott (Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott, 2 p.m.
April 19: George Washington, 7 p.m.
April 20: Buffalo, 6 p.m.
April 22: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
April 23: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 26: at Lincoln County, 6 p.m..
April 27: at Mingo Central, 5 p.m.
May 1: at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.
May 3: at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.
May 4: *at Winfield, 6:30 p.m.
May 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 7: Ripley, 6 p.m.
May 8: *at Nitro, 4:30 p.m.
May 10: Lincoln County, 6 p.m.
May 11: Man, 7 p.m.
May 13: *Scott, 7 p.m.
May 14: *Wayne (Daffer Memorial Tournament), 7 p.m.
May 15: Point Pleasant (Daffer Memorial Tournament), 2 p.m.
May 17: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
May 19: at Man, 7 p.m.
May 20: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
May 22: at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
May 22: vs. Shady Spring (at Oak Hill), 2 p.m.
May 24: *Logan, 7 p.m.
May 25: *Poca, 7 p.m.
May 26: Van, 6 p.m.
May 27: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
May 28: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game