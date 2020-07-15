Following the WVSSAC’s cancellation of Week 1 of the high school football season the Chapmanville Regional High School Tigers are reportedly looking for a 10th game.
The Tigers and Indians were originally scheduled to meet on August 28.
The start of practices was delayed two weeks to August 17.
Chapmanville, led by first-year coach James Barker, is now scheduled to open the regular season on September 4 at home against defending Cardinal Conference champion Poca. The Dots, 11-1 last year, are led by senior running back Ethan Payne, last year’s Kennedy Award winner and a recent Marshall University recruit.
The Tigers and Indians do not share an open date. CRHS is open October 9, while Sissonville has its bye week on September 18.
Chapmanville has several possible options for its 10th game if the Sissonville game is unable to be rescheduled.
Man and Mingo Central, which are both already on Chapmanville’s schedule, are off on October 9 as well. The Tigers could possibly play the non-conference Hillbillies or the Miners twice this fall and make it a home and away series.
Four Class AA teams — Grafton, Liberty Harrison, Lincoln and Robert C. Byrd — share Chapmanville’s October 9 open date.
Six other Single-A teams from around the state have October 9 bye weeks. Those schools are East Hardy, James Monroe, Richwood, Summers County, Tucker County and Williamstown.
Four Class AAA teams — Cabell Midland, Jefferson, Parkersburg South and University — also have an off week that week.
Only four Class AA schools — Keyser, Lewis County, Liberty Raleigh and Westside — share Sissonville’s September 18 open date. Single-A Doddridge County, Van, Hundred, Webster County, Valley Wetzel and Tygarts Valley are also off on September 18. Class AAA teams Buckhanan-Upshur, John Marshall, Ripley and South Charleston are other potential foes for the Indians.
Sissonville leads Chapmanville 9-5 in the all-time series.
The Indians have won four in a row and seven out of the last eight, including last year’s 24-8 win over the Tigers at Charleston’s Laidley Field.
Chapmanville’s only win since 2012 was a 30-6 victory over the Indians in 2015.
CRHS was 5-5 last year, while Sissonville was 6-4. Both teams missed the playoffs.
The two teams have a long football history but did not play each other until 2006 when Sissonville won 34-14. For the last several years, the Tigers and Indians have squared off in the season opener for both schools.
NEW RULES: Two rules will be waived by the WVSSAC this season.
Eight games will not be required to be playoff eligible. Six games in your own class or above will not be required to be playoff eligible.
Flex days may be used only with principal approval and Phase III limitations must be followed.
SSAC’S NEW GUIDELINES: The SSAC issued some required game-day rules for high school football:
The coaching box will be extended from between the 30-yard lines to between the 15-yard lines to encourage social distancing.
All water or other hydrating solutions will be provided in individual containers. Public water sharing systems will not be permitted.
Sidelines will be limited to essential personnel such as coaches, players, trainers, managers, etc.
Time outs and time between quarters will be two minutes.
Social distancing announcements are to be made over the public address system throughout the games.
The SSAC also issued 14 recommendations:
Travel with fewer players to away games and dress fewer players at home games.
Modify pregame meals so personnel eat in smaller groups.
Use extra dressing facilities, come partially dressed to away games, dress in smaller pods of 10-15 players at a time. Arrange dressing and shower situations with the host team.
Conduct halftime in the end zones rather than locker rooms.
Consider pay-per-view options to recover lost revenue.
Modify transportation and bus options per West Virginia State Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines.
Limit contact in practice to one day per week.
No pregame or postgame handshakes.
Use electronic tickets rather than paper.
Position hand sanitizing stations on sidelines.
Ask CDC COVID-19 screening questions. Follow local health department guidelines for reporting suspicious cases.
Use disinfectants and cleaning agents in line with CDC and WVDHHR protocols for cleaning equipment, facilities, etc.
Recommend band and cheerleaders not travel to away games.
Review face shield information to be made available to all schools.
n n n
Chapmanville vs. Sissonville
Football Series (Sissonville leads 9-5):
2019: Sissonville 24, Chapmanville 8 (at Charleston’s Laidley Field)
2018: Sissonville 41, Chapmanville 13
2017: Sissonville 25, Chapmanville 16
2016: Sissonville 22, Chapmanville 15
2015: Chapmanville 30, Sissonville 6
2014: Sissonville 42, Chapmanville 14
2013: Sissonville 40, Chapmanville 22
2012: Sissonville 40, Chapmanville 21
2011: Chapmanville 47, Sissonville 7
2010: Chapmanville 45, Sissonville 6
2009: Chapmanville 34, Sissonville 19
2008: Chapmanville 41, Sissonville 19
2007: Sissonville 27, Chapmanville 21
2006: Sissonville 34, Chapmanville 14