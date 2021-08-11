CHAPMANVILLE — Kristina Gore was thrown right into the fire last season.
Gore, the first-year Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball coach, went right into the delayed and abbreviated 2021 season in a difficult situation.
The Lady Tigers, like all other basketball teams in West Virginia, did not have a three-week summer practice period in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Then the basketball season was delayed until March.
The youthful Lady Tigers finished up with a 3-12 record in the 2021 season, eventually falling 82-17 to Wyoming East in the Class AA Region 4 co-final.
Chapmanville had routed Liberty-Raleigh, 57-9, in the sectional semifinals, then lost 54-42 at Mingo Central in the sectional title game.
This summer, the Lady Tigers stayed busy and continued the rebuilding process, during the three-week summer season in June and July.
“We didn’t waste much time getting back to work after the season ended,” Gore said. “The girls had a week off and then we started our off-season conditioning program. Even with girls being tied up with other sports, we were able to have a good core group of eight to ten girls there any given day putting in work. We used the remainder of our flex days to play in a few tournaments and a one-day shootout before the three-week period even began. We met up with a few teams we played against last season and had very different outcomes this time around.”
Gore took her Lady Tigers to Tennessee during the three-week period. Chapmanville also defeated Mingo Central back in June in the championship game of the Shootout in the Ville Tournament.
“During the three-week period we took a trip to Gatlinburg to play at Rocky Top Sports World,” Gore said. “We were the only team there with players from one high school. The rest were AAU teams loaded with talent, which gave us an opportunity to play elite competition from top to bottom of the opposing team’s lineup. We had a poor showing in our first game, but continued to improve upon each performance after that.
“By the last day, our girls were rotating much better on defense, doing a better job on the boards, and were starting to create open looks for one another within the flow of the game. Overall, it was positive experience. The girls also really enjoyed each other and represented our school well while we were away.”
The future looks good for the Lady Tigers.
No seniors were lost to graduation.
Rising senior Hollee Blair is one of those returnees. The 6-foot center ended up being Chapmanville’s top scorer and a Class AA All-State Honorable Mention All-State pick last year.
The remainder of the Lady Tigers’ roster also returns, including seniors Bryanna Marcum and Claire Dingess; juniors Jaiden Mahon, Chloe Thompson, Bella Belcher, Makayla Crum and Baylie Crum; and sophomores Riley Lucas, Chelsea McCloud, Erica Sigmon and Jenna Dingess.
Incoming freshmen Haley Fleming, Savannah Kirk, Aayla Browning, Daizi Farley and Braylee Podunavac also participated in the summer three-week period.
“I’m looking forward to another good-sized freshman class for next season,” Gore said. “We’ve been able to get six of them out during our off-season period so far. A couple of them play a very busy travel softball schedule so we haven’t had the opportunity to have them all together at once yet. I look for a few of the freshmen to make an immediate impact at the varsity level, especially at the guard position. We were strong last season in the front-court, and now we will have the back-court to go with it. One doesn’t work without the other. It was great to have our young guards come in and get in a lot of playing time with our returners. They all gelled quickly, and you could see their chemistry improving each game.
“Having a couple of true guards on the floor helps take the pressure off a couple of our girls that had to take on most of the ball-handling duties last year. Now those players can play more to their strengths. Anyone that has been to a few off-season games could tell you that we look like a much different squad.”
Chapmanville is looking forward to the upcoming 2021-22 season.
“I couldn’t be happier with the group that made the commitment to help make our team better these past few months,” Gore said. “Our team wants to finish the year in Charleston next season. The last time that happened was 10 years ago. Our two current assistants were on that team. We don’t want decade-long gaps between state tournament appearances. We want to become regulars. In order for that to happen, you have to make sacrifices and put in the work it takes to get there outside of the regular season. That’s why we will be getting back to work with our conditioning program not long after school starts this month.”
The Lady Tigers’ 2021-22 season schedule has been set.
Chapmanville will also be having a JV team again. CRHS did not have a JV squad in the shortened 2021 campaign.
Chapmanville is set to open the season on Nov. 30 at home against Liberty-Raleigh.
The Lady Tigers’ schedule will be a challenge with non-conference games against Summers County and Class AAA teams South Charleston and Lincoln County.
“We have a full JV schedule on the books, which we are very excited about,” Gore said.
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
Nov. 30: Liberty Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Dec. 7: at South Charleston, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10-11: at Summers County tourney, TBA
Dec. 14: at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17: at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: South Charleston, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28: Wayne, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11: Nitro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: Summers County, 5 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27: Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: Scott, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: Poca, 7 p.m.