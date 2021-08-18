Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School golf team toppled county rival Logan and also Sherman in a triangular meet on Monday, Aug. 16 at the Logan Country Club.

Chapmanville won with a 124. Logan was second with a 133. Sherman shot a a 138 for third place.

Hayden Farley led Chapmanville as he shot a 2-over par 37.

Seth Miller had a 42 for the Tigers, while Jacob Blair, and Brayden Moore each had a 45.

Andi Bledsoe and Dylan Vance each shot a 46. Braxton Hensley had a 49 for a day.

Aden Runyon, Justin Mullins and Chance New each fired a 54. Ethan Workman had a 55 and Levi Daniels a 60.

Jared Burnette fired a 41 to lead Logan. Jameson Harmon had a 44, while Burnette’s brother Chad had a 48. Rosie Gillette had a 50.

The Burnette brothers are also members of the Logan High School baseball team which won the 2021 Class AA state championship.

The Burnette’s older brother, Eric, is the Chapmanville head coach.

Cole Whitehead led Sherman with a 37 for the day. Holden Allen had a 45, John Ferrell a 56 and Tristen Gillenwater a 59.

