C'ville golf topples Logan, Sherman to open season By PAUL ADKINS padkins@HDMediaLLC.com padkins Author email Aug 18, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School golf team toppled county rival Logan and also Sherman in a triangular meet on Monday, Aug. 16 at the Logan Country Club.Chapmanville won with a 124. Logan was second with a 133. Sherman shot a a 138 for third place.Hayden Farley led Chapmanville as he shot a 2-over par 37.Seth Miller had a 42 for the Tigers, while Jacob Blair, and Brayden Moore each had a 45.Andi Bledsoe and Dylan Vance each shot a 46. Braxton Hensley had a 49 for a day. Aden Runyon, Justin Mullins and Chance New each fired a 54. Ethan Workman had a 55 and Levi Daniels a 60.Jared Burnette fired a 41 to lead Logan. Jameson Harmon had a 44, while Burnette’s brother Chad had a 48. Rosie Gillette had a 50.The Burnette brothers are also members of the Logan High School baseball team which won the 2021 Class AA state championship.The Burnette’s older brother, Eric, is the Chapmanville head coach.Cole Whitehead led Sherman with a 37 for the day. Holden Allen had a 45, John Ferrell a 56 and Tristen Gillenwater a 59. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView