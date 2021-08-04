CHAPMANVILLE — Due to last summer’s restrictions the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team was not able to get in any summer ball in during the three-week period.
With such a young team the Tigers really needed it.
“We missed that work in the summer last year and we missed that early in the season, especially since we had such a young team,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “For the most part last year we started three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior. Some of those guys had never really been through a summer playing at the varsity level, so we had to learn on the go.”
This summer was quite different.
Chapmanville stayed busy during the summer period as the Tigers played 40 games and even traveled out of state to South Carolina and Kentucky.
“We played around 40 games,” Napier said. “We had a lot of flex days as well that we used toward the end of June and into July. We played a bunch of games. We played in South Carolina, went to Lexington, Kentucky for eight days. We also went to Marshall for two different camps and played some in-state games.”
Chapmanville is coming off a 9-7 showing in the abbreviated and delayed 2021 basketball season.
The youthful Tigers went all the way to the Class AA state semifinals, before falling 55-41 to Williamstown at the Charleston Coliseum.
CRHS, ranked 10th in the state at season’s end, had beaten Clay County, 46-38 in the state tourney opener and before that toppled Liberty-Raleigh, 53-42, in the sectional title game and downed Wyoming East, 53-40, in the regional co-final.
With only one regular senior lost from the ‘21 team due to graduation in Hunter Jeffrey, the Tigers expect to be in the thick of things again for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
CRHS is hoping the summer and the experience gained there will blend over to November when the basketballs are rolled out for the new season.
“Our guys have gotten a lot better,” Napier said. “Some of our players got to play different positions and we got to try different things with them and experimented a little bit.”
Plenty of returning players will be back, including 6-foot-5 rising senior Brody Dalton, who averaged around 15 points a game last season and was Second Team All-State.
Isaiah Smith, a 6-1 junior guard and a top 3-point shooting threat, is also back. He was named Honorable Mention All-State in ‘21.
Zion Blevins, a 6-6 sophomore forward, also returns. He saw a lot of action as a freshman during the 2021 season.
Other returnees include: Colton Craddock (6-1 senior guard); Devon Workman (5-9 junior guard); Isaac Butcher (6-3 senior forward); Drew Berry (6-2 sophomore forward); Sam Leslie (5-11 senior guard); and still others.
“I thought that we were playing at a pretty high level at the end of the season,” Napier said. “I look for us to be much improved next year. Zion Blevins has really had a good summer and that’s really important for him. He’s really improved and gotten bigger. Devon Workman has worked hard too this summer and has worked on his ball handling and shooting. Smith has also improved his ball handling and have improved his scoring ability off the dribble. I think we have a chance to throw out seven or eight guys out there this year and play at a high level.”